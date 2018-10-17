Rooke Returns to BRX Supercar for 2018 Season Finale

2016 MSA British Rallycross Champion Dan Rooke will return to the series for the final round of 2018, driving the Ford Focus ran by Ollie O’Donovan and Team RX Racing at Silverstone next month.

Rooke, who took the title aboard a LD Motorsport Citroen DS3 back in 2016 and competed in the RX2 series the following year where he finished as runner up.

The 21 year old said on the deal: Going back to British RX I’d like to pick up where I left off and finish on the podium. It’s going to be a challenge, I’ve not driven a supercar for two years, but I’d like to think I can get up to speed quite quickly.”

“Racing at a high level in RX2 last year, I really had to scrub up on not making silly mistakes. The Focus is a good car, Ollie has shown it has really good pace in the British Championship. Hopefully I can adapt to the speed the corners come at you. It’s double the power of what I was driving last year but I’m sure it will be okay.”

“I’m excited for Silverstone, the level is high in British RX and there’s only five points between the top three guys in the championship. I don’t want to be getting in anybody’s way but I’m going there to get the best result I can for myself. It’s rare to get the chance to race these cars, I can’t think Ollie enough for the opportunity.”

So far in 2018, although he hasn’t had a full season campaign in a specific championship, Rooke has contested in events such as the opening round of the BRX season in the RX150 class, as well as working for Subaru Rally Team USA as a data engineer and working as a spotter to Oliver Bennett in the FIA World Rallycross and Americas Rallycross series’.

The final round of the 2018 Toyo Tires MSA British Rallycross Championship takes place at Silverstone on November 4.