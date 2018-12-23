Eurocup Formula Renault

2018 Champion Fewtrell Gives 2019 Eurocup Car its Track Debut in Italy

by Paul Hensby
written by Paul Hensby
The new-for-2019 Eurocup Formula Renault car
Credit: Renault Sport Racing

Max Fewtrell has given the 2019 Eurocup Formula Renault car its first track outing, with the 2018 champion running two-hundred and fifty kilometres at the Italian Vairano circuit.

The Renault-backed Fewtrell, who took six victories on his way to the crown last season with R-ace GP, was entrusted with the initial driving duties of the new-for-2019 car, which features improved aerodynamics, the Halo head protection system that is becoming widespread in European single seater categories, and a 1.8-litre 270 horsepower turbo engine, while it was also fitted with Hankook Ventus F200 tyres following the Korean companies arrival as tyre supplier in place of Michelin.

“It has been a huge honour for me to drive the new Formula Renault chassis number 1 and I would like to say thanks to Renault and its partners for this opportunity,” said Fewtrell.  “My first impression is really good.

“Straight away, I felt the car was evenly balanced and it just feels really nice in the corners. The additional power nicely compensates for the weight increase due to the introduction of the different safety elements, including the new anti-intrusion side panels and the halo… when you’re pushing you don’t even notice there’s one!

“I’ve had a good experience as well with the Hankook tyres in previous championships and it’s living up to its reputation as it allows for getting the most from the extra downforce the car offers, especially in the high-speed corners.

“Overall, I had a terrific time and it looks like it’s the perfect fit for the next generation of Formula Renault.”

Following the introduction of the new car and the announcement of the 2019 calendar, the FIA has boosted the category further by altering the amount of Superlicence points being awarded, with nine drivers now set to gain points as opposed to the five from last season.

The series champion will receive eighteen points, with fourteen being awarded for second place and twelve for third.  The remaining places inside the top nine will be awarded as follows: Ten for fourth, six for fifth, four for sixth, three for seventh, two for eighth and one point for ninth.

“We are delighted with the extension and revaluation of the FIA Super Licence points awarded to the best drivers in the Formula Renault Eurocup,” said Benoît Nogier, Renault Sport Racing Commercial Racing Director.  “This is a true testament to the work we have been doing for several years to provide the drivers with the best tools to reach the motor racing pinnacle.”

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterGoogle +PinterestLinkedinReddit

Thirty-something motorsport fanatic, covering Formula 1, Formula Renault 2.0 and Formula 3. Feel free to give him a follow on Twitter at @Paul11MSport.

Related articles

Martins and Piastri Switch Teams for Sophomore Eurocup...

December 23, 2018

Calendar Confirmed for 2019 Eurocup Campaign, Hankook Announced...

December 23, 2018

Josef Kaufmann Racing Opts out of 2019 Eurocup...

December 23, 2018

Season Review: Formula Renault 2.0 (Eurocup and NEC)...

December 16, 2018

Autosport Annual Awards Recognises 2018’s Talent

December 5, 2018

Winning the Title ‘Makes all the Hard Work...

November 4, 2018

2020 UK Clio Cup car begins development

November 3, 2018

Max Fewtrell Celebrating after Clinching Eurocup Title in...

October 21, 2018

Fewtrell Champion as Sargeant Ends Eurocup Campaign with...

October 21, 2018

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More