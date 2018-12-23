Calendar Confirmed for 2019 Eurocup Campaign, Hankook Announced as Tyre Supplier

The Eurocup Formula Renault series will race outside Europe for the first time in 2019 after the announcement of the season finale at the Yas Marina Circuit in Abu Dhabi next October.

The addition of the Abu Dhabi round is part of two changes made to the original calendar announcement after a round at the Hockenheimring in Germany also being added, with the round at the Red Bull Ring dropping off the list.

The year will start with a trio of pre-season collective tests, the first two taking place in France at the Circuit Nevers Magny-Cours on 05-07 March and Circuit Paul Ricard on 15-16 March, with the final test taking place on 02-03 April at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya in Spain.

The racing season will kick off at the Autodromo Nazionale Monza on 12-14 April, which is followed by a trip to Silverstone on 10-12 May, while the annual venture to the streets of Monaco continues across 23-26 May, the championships only support act to Formula 1.

The teams will return to Paul Ricard for two races across 31 May to 02 June before a break before the round at Spa-Francorchamps on 26-28 July, with the round at the Nurburgring in Germany taking place across 30 August to 01 September.

The following week will see the round at the Hungaroring in Hungary before the round at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya on the final weekend of September, before the Hockenheimring round on 04-06 October and Abu Dhabi on 24-26 October.

Michelin Out, Hankook In

The series has also announced the arrival of Hankook as the new official tyre supplier, replacing Michelin, with a new rookie incentive being added to proceedings.

The best placed rookie in each race will be awarded with one set of tyres from Hankook, and those drivers will be able to ‘add them up’ before returning to race for the title the following season.

“We are delighted to sign this partnership with Hankook,” said Benoit Nogier, the Renault Sport Racing Commercial Racing Director. “Renault Sport Racing and Hankook Tire share common goals in the detection and promotion of talented young race car drivers in an affordable environment.

“The Formula Renault Eurocup embodies this philosophy and we are looking forward to benefitting from the extremely versatile know-how developed by Hankook at all levels just when our new car will be introduced.

“In addition to their varied experience and diversity in the feeder series and international championships, our joint initiatives will make it even easier for young talents to use the Formula Renault as a gateway to the elite, which is fully in line with our mission.“