Ehrlacher completes Cyan Racing Lineup for 2019 WTCR

by Phil Kinch
The 2019 Lynk & Co. Cyan Racing WTCR driver lineup. Credit: Cyan Racing

After much speculation during the season, Lynk & Co Cyan Racing have confirmed that Yann Ehrlacher will complete their lineup for the 2019 FIA World Touring Car Cup (WTCR).

The French driver will join the already established World Champion line up of Thed Bjork, Andy Priaulx and Yvan Muller as he moves across from the Munnich Motorsport squad that he drove for in 2018.

Ehrlacher will join the team with three former World Champions as team-mates for 2019. Credit: Cyan Racing

Whilst widely expected to have joined “Uncle” Yvan’s team Yvan Muller Racing for the 2018 season, Ehrlacher’s form in the last two years has earmarked him as a future champion on the World Touring Car stage. With three wins to his name from the 2018 WTCR Season, Ehrlacher is looking forward to racing for the 2017 FIA World Touring Car Champions.

“This is a dream come true and I cannot imagine a better team to be in than Cyan Racing. I have still a lot to learn and to have Andy, Thed and Yvan as team-mates will enable me to both learn from them and at the same time set a very high target of results,” said Ehrlacher.

“While I am the youngest in the team, my ambitions are at least as high as theirs for the 2019 WTCR.”

Lynk & Co are the newest manufacturer to build a TCR car and are aiming high in 2019. Credit: Cyan Racing

Ehrlacher will drive the new Lynk & Co 03 TCR race car for the first time at Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya in Spain on Wednesday together with team-mates Priaulx and Muller.

Lynk & Co Cyan Racing will continue pre-season testing in southern Europe throughout the winter ahead of the season start in Morocco on April 7th.

