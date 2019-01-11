Carlin confirm Natori for F3 2019

Carlin Buzz Racing have announced the signing of 18-year old Teppei Natori as one of their drivers, for the rebranded FIA Formula 3 Championship, formerly known as GP3.

The Japanese driver finished second in the 2018 Japanese F4 Championship, and will make his debut in F3 for Carlin in Barcelona in May.

Natori will become the second Japanese driver to join the grid after Yuki Tsunoda had already been signed on by Jenzer Motorsport.

Natori says that he and Carlin will “fight hard together” for the F3 title, “I am very excited to be the part of Carlin Buzz Racing in the FIA Formula 3 Championship”, Natori added.

“There will be a lot to learn this season, but we will fight hard together for the championship with the aim of becoming an F1 driver in the future.”

Natori’s recruitment coincides with Carlin announcing Japanese investment firm Buzz as its title sponsor. As part of the deal, Carlin will replace its familiar blue livery and adopt Buzz’s black-and-neon yellow corporate colours instead.

“We’re extremely proud to be carrying the Buzz name and colours on our FIA F3 race cars for the 2019 season”, team boss Trevor Carlin said.

“We had a great experience working together for the 2018 Macau Grand Prix and hope this is a relationship that can continue in the future.

“We also welcome Teppei to the team for the upcoming season following what has been a strong year racing in the Japanese Formula 4 Championship.

“Teppei already knows how to fight for wins and podiums so we look forward to working together and hitting the ground running during testing ahead of the first race in May.”