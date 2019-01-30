WTCR

Ceccon signs up for full season with Team Mulsanne

written by James Bowers
Image Credit: Francois Flamand/DPPI

After an impressive debut in touring cars last year, Kevin Ceccon is back with Team Mulsanne for a full campaign in the 2019 World Touring Car Cup (WTCR).

The 25 year-old Italian made his mark on the WTCR last year, taking over from Gianni Morbidelli who parted ways with the Alfa Romeo squad mid way through the 2018 season. Championed by Gabriele Tarquini, Ceccon was an instant hit upon his arrival to the series. During his first event with the car at the Slovakiaring, Ceccon showcased a spirited driving style that earned him championship points straight away.

Following that, Ceccon scored both his and the team’s first pole position and race victory at the Suzuka circuit in Japan, topping off a highly-successful end to the season in what can be considered as a tough campaign for the Italian outfit overall.

Now, Ceccon and the Team Mulsanne crew will look to capitalise on their progress from last year, with a new homologation of the Romeo Ferraris-built Giulietta TCR set to debut on track in 2019.

“I was hoping to get a full-year commitment for 2019 after the good results last year, but in life you never know what can happen,” said Ceccon. “I need to say that Michela [Cerruti] and the whole Romeo Ferraris staff have been outright clear with me, expressing the will to continue working together, and that has been reassuring. When I look back at 2018 and what we achieved, I feel that we can be among the front-runners this year, although we should not underestimate the competition. I can’t wait to start hitting the track again.”

Romeo Ferraris Operations Manager, Michela Cerruti, was also delighted to retain Ceccon for a full campaign in 2019: “We are very happy to continue our relationship with Kevin. He arrived in the team last year at a very difficult moment, but together we have conquered results that many would not expect. Our plan is to pursue with a driver that successfully took up the challenge, and has been able to motivate everybody in the team. I am confident that the growing experience of Kevin, together with the car developments that we have elaborated during the winter, will allow us to be competitive from the very start of the new season.”

WTCR Promoter for Eurosport, Francois Ribeiro, said: “We are very pleased Team Mulsanne is continuing to invest in such a promising young driver as Kevin Ceccon. His performances last season, with no previous touring car experience, were sensational and it’s no surprise that Gabriele Tarquini, last year’s title winner, rates him so highly.” 

It is yet to be announced who will accompany Ceccon in the second Alfa Romeo at Team Mulsanne, however Tom Coronel, Ma Qing Hua and Jono Lester all tested the car over the Winter.

James Bowers

University student and avid tin-top fan. Covers the World Touring Car Cup, TCR Europe and the TCR UK Series for TheCheckeredFlag.co.uk.

