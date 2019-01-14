Eurocup Formula Renault

Colombo, Cordeel join MP Motorsport for 2019 Eurocup Campaign

by Paul Hensby
Amaury Cordeel - MP Motorsport - Spanish F4
Credit: MP Motorsport

Lorenzo Colombo has made the switch to MP Motorsport for his sophomore Formula Renault Eurocup campaign, and he will be joined at the Dutch outfit by Spanish Formula 4 champion Amaury Cordeel.

Colombo made his series debut in 2018 with JD Motorsport and took five podium finishes on his way to sixth place in the standings, with the Italian also taking two pole positions along the way, but now switches to a team that took five victories last year in the hands of Christian Lundgaard and Alex Peroni.

“I’m very pleased to team up with MP for my second season in the Eurocup,” commented Colombo.  “Their cars were among my strongest opponents last year, and I’m sure they will shine with the new car for the series.

“Working with them in Abu Dhabi during the GP3 test confirmed I was right about my choice, and I’m sure that MP Motorsport were pleased about my performance and working method. I’m glad to have a competitive team-mate like Victor [Martins] because I battled a lot with him last year.

“I’m physically and mentally ready to give the maximum for next season.”

Cordeel makes the jump from Formula 4, which he raced not only in Spain but also full-time in the SMP Championship as well as in selected outings in Germany and Italy, but it was his Spanish campaign that showcased his talent, taking four wins and twelve podiums on his way to the crown.

“I am happy to be staying with MP for my promotion to Formula Renault,” admitted Cordeel.  “Sticking with the team will be a known quantity in a year in which it will be all change for me – moving up one level, and with all-new cars.

“However, MP has a winning record in the Eurocup so I hope that along with Victor and Lorenzo we can add to that in 2019.”

