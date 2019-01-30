Conor Daly signs with Andretti Autosport for 2019 Indy 500

Andretti Autosport has announced today that Conor Daly will join the squad for the 2019 Indianapolis 500, driving the additional #25 U.S. Air Force Honda for “the greatest spectacle in racing.” Daly will complete an all-American line-up for the Andretti team, joining the four regular drivers, Alexander Rossi, Ryan Hunter-Reay, Marco Andretti and Zach Veach.

Should Daly qualify for the Indy 500 in May, it will be the American’s sixth start in the event; having previously entered the race with Dale Coyne Racing, Schmidt Peterson Motorsports and A.J. Foyt Enterprises.

Arguably, of the teams Daly has raced with at the Indy 500, Andretti Autosports will provide him with his best chance yet of competing for the victory. Andretti, of course, has been very strong over recent years at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, with Ryan Hunter-Reay, Alexander Rossi and Takuma Sato having taken the team to victory circle in three of the last five Indy 500’s.

Daly’s best showing to-date at the Indy 500 came last year whilst racing for Dale Coyne. Carrying sponsorship from the U.S. Air Force, Daly qualified in thirty-third place but drove a strong race to climb up to twenty-first place by the chequered flag. This time around, bringing U.S. Air Force sponsorship with him to Andretti Autosport, Daly hopes to better that result.

“I couldn’t be prouder to represent the Air Force for a second consecutive year at the Indianapolis 500,” Daly said in today’s announcement. “I would not be here without the effort from everyone at Andretti Autosport to make sure this program is structured for success. It means a lot to see the commitment that Air Force has shown in me and the chance to have a shot at winning the biggest race in the world.”

“To be teamed with some of my best friends at undoubtedly one of the best teams on the grid is going to be a lot of fun. I’ve never had the chance to be on a team with multiple 500 winners, so I am beyond excited to learn from them and ready to get to work.”

Andretti Autosport also confirmed today that the U.S. Air Force would remain sponsors of the four full-time entries across the entirety of the 2019 NTT IndyCar Series.

“We’re really happy to welcome the Air Force to the Andretti family for the Indy 500 with Conor, and full season across all our cars,” Team owner Michael Andretti said. “Having five American drivers represent the team at America’s biggest race is very special, and we’re proud to have the opportunity to pay tribute to the brave men and women of the U.S. Air Force.”

The 2019 NTT IndyCar Series will kick-off with the season-opening Grand Prix of St. Petersburg on Sunday, March 10. The 103rd running of the Indianapolis 500 will be the sixth round of the championship and will take place on Sunday, May 26.