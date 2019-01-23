FIA Formula 3 Championship

Fewtrell Remains Part of Renault Sport Academy for 2019

by Chloe Hewitt
Max Fewtrell - Barcelona 2018
Credit: Jean Michel Le Meur/DPPI

The 2018 Formula Renault Eurocup champion Max Fewtrell will once again form part of the Renault Sport Academy.

The nineteen-year-old born in Birmingham, England joined the academy in 2017, ahead of his debut seasons in the Eurocup and the Formula Renault NEC.

Fewtrell has tasted success with the French manufacturer, with his Eurocup title in 2018 the highlight of their partnership thus far.

He claimed the title by 17.5 points over fellow academy member Christian Lundgaard who was in his rookie campaign.

It will be a new step for Fewtrell in 2019 as he joins the newly formed FIA Formula 3 Championship, having spent the past two seasons in the Eurocup and also the NEC.

Joining F3, gives Fewtrell the opportunity to experience Formula One Grand Prix weekend’s by forming part of the support list and also to be recognised on an international stage.

As well it means he will be able to work more closely with Renault, like Jack Aitken and Artem Markelov in the past.

The  inaugural F3 series, will be contested over eight Formula One weekends – getting underway at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya in May.

From there rounds in: France, Austria, Britain, Hungary, Belgium, and Italy will follow before the season finale at the Sochi Autodrom in Russia.

