Greensmith and Pieniazek Confirmed for M-Sport Ford WRC2 Effort

Photo Credit: M-Sport

After the news earlier this week that Gus Greensmith will drive for M-Sport Ford in the WRC2 Pro Championship, the team have now confirmed that Lukasz Pieniazek will drive alongside him in 2019.

The two drivers will drive a pair of EcoBosost-powered Ford Fiesta R5s with both drivers taking part in full season campaigns for the Cumbrian team with Greensmith’s Rally Portugal WRC drive also being confirmed as part of the news.

His teammate Pieniazek is no stranger to the WRC2 class after competing in the WRC supporting series for the last two seasons in a Peugeot 208 T16 before switching to a Skoda Fabia R5 last season where he took a best finish of second in class on Rally Portugal.

Pieniazek said on his deal to drive for M-Sport: “This is another step forward in my rally career and I am excited to join the M-Sport family. Thanks to their knowledge and great experience, I believe I will be able to reach the next level as a rally driver. We have a great programme in our calendar and I can’t wait to kick off the season.”

Photo Credit: M-Sport

While Greensmith added: “I’m really proud to be driving for M-Sport Ford in WRC 2 Pro, and even prouder to be making my WRC debut in the team’s third Ford Fiesta WRC at Rallye de Portugal. M-Sport Ford is made up of highly motivated individuals and it’s a privilege to learn and work alongside them.”

“I’ve been a part of the M-Sport family for a while now, and you can feel the direction and motivation of the team. It’s where I wanted to be and where I’ll have the best opportunity with the best programme to progress as a driver in 2019.”

“I came close to a maiden WRC 2 win a couple of times last year, and that’s something I am not willing to let pass me by in 2019; and with a new Fiesta R5 on the way this summer, I’m sure we’ll have a fantastic package to deliver the results we’re all aiming for.”

Greensmith will begin his campaign on the championship opening Rallye Monte Carlo later this month while Pieniazek will make his first appearance for M-Sport on Rally Sweden between February 14-17.

