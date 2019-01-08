Hunter-Reay and Newgarden Return to ROC for Team USA

IndyCar stars Ryan Hunter-Reay and 2017 champion Josef Newgarden will once again team up for the Race of Champions, that is taking place on 19-20 January.

The pair will make up Team USA for ROC Mexico, being held at the Foro Sol Stadium, more famously known in motorsport circles for making up the Turn 13, 14, 15 corner complex at the Mexican Grand Prix, where the podium celebrations take place. They were partnered during last years competition, though failed to make it out the group stages.

Newgarden will be entering his second ROC, where he made it to the Quarterfinals last time out in Saudi Arabia. The 28-year-old is best known for securing the 2017 IndyCar Series title, with 10 career wins to date.

“It’s incredible to get to join the event and go head-to-head with so many talented drivers from all forms of motorsport.” he started. “Experience is a big advantage at the Race Of Champions so I’m pumped to be competing for the second year in a row.

“There’s also a strong class of rookies this year and they often end up doing well because they don’t come in with high expectations. The key is to be able to adapt quickly.”

Teammate Hunter-Reay comes in with greater experience at the competition. After first making his ROC debut in 2012, he returned in 2014, competing in every competition since, though has yet to win either the Teams or Individual title.

“I’m delighted to be making my sixth straight appearance at the Race Of Champions. It is a spectacular event and a unique challenge to jump in and out of all the different cars as you go head-to-head with some of the best drivers in the world,” said Hunter-Reay.

They will not be the only IndyCar drivers on the schedule with Helio Castroneves leading Team Brazil alongside 2016-17 FIA Formula E Champion Lucas di Grassi, while Indy Lights champion Patricio O’Ward leads a five-man Mexican team. Elsewhere, WRX champion Johan Kristoffersson reprises his role at Team Nordic alongside Tom Kristensen.

2018 champion David Coulthard will return to defend his crown, while Sebastian Vettel returns to Team Germany to partner with European F3 champion Mick Schumacher. Vettel had famously won six Team crowns for Germany alongside Mick’s father Michael Schumacher.