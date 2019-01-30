Leuchter completes Sébastien Loeb Racing lineup for 2019 WTCR Season

Volkswagen Motorsport have announced that former VLN Endurance TCR Champion Benjamin Leuchter will complete their 2019 FIA World Touring Car Cup (WTCR) driver lineup.

The German driver has also been involved in the development of the Volkswagen Golf GTi TCR from the beginning. Leuchter will join Rob Huff and Mehdi Bennani at Sébastien Loeb Racing this year with double FIA World Rallycross Champion Johan Kristoffersson also confirmed to be part of the roster.

Leuchter competed in the ADAC TCR Germany Series last year for Max Kruse Racing where he took several podium finishes and finished in eighth place overall, making him the highest-placed Volkswagen driver at the end of the year.

Having taken victory in the TCR class at the Dubai 24 Hour Race earlier this month, the German driver is looking forward to being a part of WTCR this season.

“The World Cup is a childhood dream come true for me, I am delighted to be given the seat with Volkswagen in the WTCR and will give everything to represent the German colours in a worthy manner,” said Leuchter

“I’m only familiar with two of the ten tracks on the calendar, but I’m a fast learner and will do my very best to be successful.”

Volkswagen Motorsport Director Sven Smeets commented on the decision to have Leuchter complete the roster at Sébastien Loeb Racing ahead of the 2019 season.



“I am delighted that we were able to get Benjamin Leuchter to move to the WTCR, Benny has been part of the Volkswagen family for years and was involved in the development of the Golf GTI TCR right from the start,” explained Smeets.

“We have lined up a strong international quartet of drivers for WTCR 2019 and it goes without saying that we want to be up there at the front of the pack with this team.”

The 2019 FIA World Touring Car Cup (WTCR) season gets underway with the Race of Morocco at the Circuit Moulay El Hassan in Marrakech on 5-7 April.