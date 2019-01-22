Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series

Quin Houff joins Spire for part-time Cup schedule

by Justin Nguyen
Credit: Quin Houff

Spire Motorsports has added a Monster Energy Cup Series newcomer to its ranks.  On Tuesday, the team announced Quin Houff will drive the #77 Chevrolet Camaro on a part-time basis starting with 10 March’s TicketGuardian 500 at ISM Raceway. The extent of his 2019 schedule has not been revealed, though he is expected to run approximately half of the season.

“I’m so excited to be able to make my Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series debut at ISM Raceway in March,” Houff stated in a team release. “I cannot thank Jeff Dickerson and T.J. Puchyr from Spire Motorsports enough for the opportunity to make my dream a reality. There are thousands of drivers who make racing on Sundays their goal. To be one of the few drivers who get to realize that goal is a true blessing. It’s humbling for me to compete at the pinnacle of the sport, but it’s also a testament to all those who stood behind me to this point and those who will continue to do so in the future.”

Houff started his stock car career in late models, including the CARS Late Model Tour, where he finished fourth in the standings during his first year in the series in 2015. A member of the 2016 Alan Kulwicki Driver Development Program, he ran five ARCA Racing Series events in 2017 and 2018 for Mason Mitchell Motorsports, recording two top-ten finishes.

The Virginia native made his NASCAR Xfinity Series debut in 2017 for Precision Performance Motorsports, finishing fifteenth in his first series start at Bristol Motor Speedway. In 2018, he ran five Xfinity races for JD Motorsports, recording a best run of fourteenth at Kansas Speedway. In ten Xfinity races, he has a best finish of twelfth at Iowa Speedway in 2017.

On Twitter, Houff posted, “The big news is here! Can’t wait to make my first @NASCAR Cup series start in March at @ISMRaceway!”

While Spire will not have a full-time driver, the new team now has two drivers in its stable. Formed after acquiring Furniture Row Racing‘s charter in late 2018, the team forged an alliance with Chip Ganassi Racing to field the #40 for Jamie McMurray in the 2019 Daytona 500; the #40 will use the #77’s charter. By virtue of the charter, the team is guaranteed to qualify for all thirty-six Cup races in 2019. Other drivers have yet to be announced.

