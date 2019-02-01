2019 Junior BRC Begins to Take Shape

The 2019 Junior British Rally Championship has seen several drivers announce plans ahead of the new season.

The first two names to appear on the entry list were Jordan Reynolds, who won the 2018 BRC Cadet Cup and Irishman William Creighton, who will enter his third season in the championship in 2019

Reynolds will drive a EDSL Sport Ford Fiesta R2-T after competing on Wales Rally GB with the team last season and steps up from the older specification Fiesta R2 he took to the Cadet Cup win last year.

Creighton meanwhile returns with his Peugeot 208 R2 after being in the BRCJ title race in his previous two campaigns, with the Northern Irishman admitting that the “Target for the year is simple. The big one!”#

Finlay Retson is another BRC Cadet graduate, having announced a step up to BRCJ for 2019. The young Scottish driver will drive a brand-new Fiesta R2 which will be shipped from M-Sport’s Poland base just days before the opening round of the season later this month.

Bart Lang follows in his rivals’ footsteps also, as he moves into the class with another Fiesta R2-T. Despite competing in just three Cadet rounds last year, the showed pace in the championship, with the highlight being a class win in Belgium on the Ypres Rally.

An Opel Adam R2 will make it at least three represented manufactures in the class in 2019 as Jordan Hone enters a full BRCJ campaign after a strong showing in a one-off appearance on the Ulster Rally last season after competing in Ireland in recent years.

James Wilson is the sixth confirmed BRCJ entry as the Peugeot 208 R2 driver returns this year for the full season. The young Irishman entered a selection of rounds last season and battled near the front of the class on the events he entered.

The 2019 British Rally Championship begins with the Visit Conwy Cambrian Rally on February 16.