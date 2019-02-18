Andres confirmed at HWA to make F3 debut

Keyvan Andres has been confirmed as HWA RACELAB‘s first driver for the newly-rebranded FIA Formula 3 Championship (formerly known as GP3 Series) in 2019.

The 18-year old German-Iranian began his single-seater career in the 2013 Skip Barber Formula 2000 Series before stepping up to its Winter Series the following year, which he became champion in.

In 2017, he made his debut in the FIA Formula 3 European Championship with Motopark before moving to Vans Amersfoort Racing for the following season. He claimed his only podium in 2018 at the Norisring, and ended the campaign in eighteenth in the Drivers’ Standings with 18 points.

“I am delighted to be part of the new Formula 3 team at HWA RACELAB,” Andres said.

“HWA has many years of experience in various different fields of motorsport, and I am sure I will benefit from that.

“My personal goal for the coming season is to continue to improve as a driver. I will do my very best to achieve this.

“Our shared goal is to find our feet in the series as quickly as possible. It is going to be a tough and exciting competition. Everybody wants to be involved. However, I am 100 percent convinced that we will be successful together.”

HWA are one of 10 teams to be competing in the revamped F3 series, replacing GP3 as part of Formula 1‘s support bill. They are also tied up with Arden for the 2019 FIA Formula 2 Championship.

“Despite still being relatively young, Keyvan already has several years of experience in Formula racing,” HWA team principal Thomas Strick said.

“This experience will certainly help us as a new Formula 3 team. At the same time, we can offer him the opportunity to take the final step to becoming the complete racing driver, as he looks to continue his personal development.

“He is the perfect fit for our team. I am looking forward to the season with him.”