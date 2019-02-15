WTCR

Barcelona set to host WTCR launch event

by James Bowers
written by James Bowers
Barcelona-launch-event-WTCR
Image Credit: Paulo Maria/DPPI

The World Touring Car Cup (WTCR) will spark into life at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya on 28-29 March for its official 2019 season launch event.

The event will serve as the first time that the 2019 competitors will share a track together, minus a few drivers who have racing commitments elsewhere, before the season properly gets underway in Marrakech at the start of April. It will provide teams with the opportunity to test their cars for one final time before things get serious, and will also provide the opportunity for various media obligations to be carried out.

The arrangement mirrors the launch event of the 2018 season, where John Filippi set the fastest lap time around the Spanish circuit in a Campos Racing Cupra.

Francois Ribeiro, WTCR Promoter at Eurosport Events, explained the decision to hold the event at the same venue for the second year running:

“Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya is an obvious choice for the two days of official testing. It’s an established testing venue, it offers excellent facilities, a good variation of corners and is ideally located on the route our teams will take for the sea crossings to Morocco and onward to Marrakech for the first event of the new season.”

The circuit’s General Manager, Joan Fontesere, said: “We are very happy to be host to another FIA-sanctioned series, which has chosen us for the second year in a row as their test venue due to the quality of our facilities. This helps us to strengthen our position as a benchmark circuit for teams and manufacturers, and to position Barcelona and Catalonia at a worldwide level.”

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterGoogle +PinterestLinkedinRedditWhatsapp
James Bowers

University student and avid tin-top fan. Covers the World Touring Car Cup, TCR Europe and the TCR UK Series for TheCheckeredFlag.co.uk.

Related articles

WTCR Sepang finale scheduled for mid-December

Aurelien Panis swaps Audi for Cupra at Comtoyou...

Ceccon signs up for full season with Team...

Nestor Girolami joins Monteiro & Guerrieri at Honda

Team Mulsanne set for 2019 WTCR campaign

WTCR races will no longer be live-streamed on...

2018 WTCR Season Review: Tarquini’s fairytale Comeback

Johan Kristoffersson joins Huff and Bennani at SLR...

Pepe Oriola: “I want to be world champion...

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More