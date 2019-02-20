Campos confirm Deledda to complete 2019 F3 line-up

Campos Racing have signed rookie Alessio Deledda in their 2019 FIA Formula 3 Championship driver line-up.

The 24 year-old Italian began his single-seater racing career last year, competing in the 2018 Italian Formula 4 Championship for Technorace A.S.D.

Deledda’s aim to learn as much as possible during his time with the Spanish team.

“My target is to learn many things as possible and gain experience,” says Deledda.

“Campos Racing is a great team competing in many different championships including the FIA Formula 2 Championship.

“Everybody is always there for everything I need and they always help me with every step of my training and racing experience.”

Deledda will partner up with Alex Peroni and Sebastian Fernandez for the revamped F3 series. President of Campos Racing Adrian Campos is hopeful that his newest recruit can “progress as quickly as possible” with Deledda’s limited previous racing experience.

“It’s a challenge but we strongly expect that it will be productive,” Campos added.

“Alessio isn’t extremely experienced in single-seaters but certainly has vast experience in motorsports. Our team will put everything at his disposal to help him and make progress as quickly as possible.”

CEO of Campos Racing Salvatore Gandolfo is confident that the Italian driver can compete on the F3 grid with the “very talented young aces”.

“We are highly motivated because Campos Racing faces a new challenge with Alessio,” Gandolfo said.

“At the same time, the championship will be a completely new experience for him, but we feel confident about his chances despite there is a pool full of very talented young aces out there.”