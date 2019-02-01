FIA Formula 3 Championship

Campos Racing Signs Alex Peroni for 2019 FIA Formula 3 Championship

by Chloe Hewitt
Alex Peroni - 2018 Formula Renault Eurocup - Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya
Credit: Jean Michel Le Meur/DPPI

Campos Racing have announced that Alex Peroni will be joining the team’s 2019 FIA Formula 3 Championship line up.

The Australian joins the already announced Sebastián Fernández at the Spanish team.

On the matter of their driver line-up, CEO of Campos Salvatore Gandolfo said: “We are finalising a potent driver line-up for the upcoming 2019 season.

“Alex, as all our new drivers, completely reflects the Campos Racing philosophy of signing up young talents who are hungry for success just like our team itself.

“We are delighted to help them develop their racing careers. It’s so nice to give young drivers a chance to advance into the FIA Formula 3 Championship.”

Peroni first tasted Campos machinery at the post-season test in Abu Dhabi.

“I was made to feel immediately comfortable with the Campos team in Abu Dhabi. The team did everything they could to help me and good lap times came very quickly,” said Peroni.

“I was very impressed with how hard they worked and from that moment I wanted an opportunity to work with the Campos team throughout the Formula 3 championship and I’m very happy that we have reached an agreement.”

The 19-year-old from Hobart (Tasmania, Australia) began racing in single-seaters in 2015 achieving two podiums in the Italian Formula 4 Championship.

A year later he secured the V de V Challenge Monoplace in dominant style, and also made his debut in the Formula Renault Eurocup.

Peroni, spent the next two seasons competing in the Eurocup achieving four wins and five podium finishes in the championship.

Founder and President of Campos Racing, Adrián Campos, said: “Alex is a driver who last season showed some impressive performances despite his young age. Therefore, we believe that he has great prospects and, with the right preparation from Campos Racing, he will reach his full potential.

“Internally, we were very pleasantly surprised in the postseason tests in Abu Dhabi, getting a quick adaptation and achieving rather competitive lap times. We expect him to continue his progression, that’s why everybody at Campos Racing will put everything at his disposal to grow together.”

The first test of the new Formula 3 machinery takes place at Circuit Paul Ricard, 20-21 March followed by two more tests in April one at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya and the second at the Hungaroring.

Round one of the inaugural Formula 3 Championship takes place 10-12 May at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya.

