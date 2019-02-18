Formula 3

Carlin add Drugovich to FIA F3 lineup for 2019

by Tom Cairns
Felipe Drugovich - Carlin Buzz Racing at the team's HQ.
Credit: Carlin

Carlin Buzz Racing have confirmed Felipe Drugovich in their 2019 FIA Formula 3 Championship driver line-up.

The 18-year old Brazilian began his single-seater career in the 2016 ADAC Formula 4 Championship with Neuhauser Racing before joining the Italian Formula 4 Championship the following season.

He claimed one victory in his six races in Italian F4 before making the jump to the 2017 FIA Formula 3 Championship at the season finale in Hockenheim before competing full-time in the 2018 EuroFormula Open, where he won 14 out of 16 races on his way to the title.

His success was enough for Carlin to sign him on for Formula 3 and Drugovich is welcomed by the team for his debut in the series.

“I am very happy to join Carlin for this new challenge for both the team and I,” Drugovich said.

“Carlin has welcomed me so well, and that is just an amazing start for this big journey!

“Carlin has always been one of the teams I really wanted to work with and now I will be part of it, so now is time to make things happen together!”

Carlin Buzz Racing - F3 2019 car launch

Credit: Carlin

Drugovich will be racing alongside Japanese pilot Teppei Nakori, along with Carlin announcing their title sponsorship with investors Buzz. Team Principal Trevor Carlin is “excited” to be working with the newly-recruited Brazilian driver.

“We are so excited to welcome Felipe to the team after what was a fantastic performance in the Euroformula Open Championship last season,” Carlin added.

“He certainly impressed many, including us, with his speed and consistency throughout the year so I can’t wait to see what he can achieve in a new championship in the FIA Formula Three car.

“We look forward to hitting the ground running at the first test.”

Formula 3 begins on the weekend of 11/12 May at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya.

Tom Cairns

Currently a Journalist at The Checkered Flag, writing articles most specially within the single-seater categories of motor racing including F1, F2, F3 and Formula E. I've recently graduated from the University of Lincoln with a Masters in Sports Journalism and a Bachelors in Media Production.

