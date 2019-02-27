Formula 2

De Vries Remains on Top of Day 2 of F2 Testing

by Chloe Hewitt
written by Chloe Hewitt
Nyck de Vries - Testing - Jerez de la Frontera
Credit: Joe Portlock / FIA F2 Championship

Nyck de Vries was on top once again for the second day of FIA Formula 2 pre-season testing at Jerez de la Frontera.

The Dutchman, set his time in morning session ahead of UNI Virtuosi pair Luca Ghiotto and Guanyu Zhou.

Giuliano Alesi was first on track, followed by Antonio Fuoco who replaced Ralph Boschung at the wheel of the second Trident car.

De Vries set the early pace, lapping two tenths quicker than Louis Deletraz.

The Dutchman went even quicker on his next lap to dip into the 1m24s, Ghiotto improved but was half a second slower than the ART Grand Prix driver.

At the one hour mark, the top three comprised of de Vries, Ghiotto and Mick Schumacher but Zhou improved to displace his former FIA European Formula 3 Championship team-mate for third.

The session was stopped to allow for a track inspection at the halfway point. After fifteen minutes action was restarted but was halted again after just ten minutes when Nicholas Latifi brought out the second red flag of the morning having gone off track at Turn 8.

Running in the remainder of the session was trouble-free with drivers concentrating on long runs. However, five minutes from the end Ghiotto too went wide at Turn 8 and touched the barrier.

A third red flag was waved and the pitlane remained closed until the chequered flag ended the morning session.

Standings at the end of the morning had de Vries on top with Ghiotto and Zhou completing the top three. Deletraz took third ahead of Schumacher, Latifi, Sergio Sette CamaraCallum IlottJuan Manuel Correa and Richard Verschoor.

After the two hour lunch break, Verschoor was the first driver back onto the track but it was Ilott who set the early pace to lead team-mate Correa and 2018 GP3 Series champion Anthoine Hubert.

Fuoco eventually slotted into third and the top three remained unchanged for the majority of the afternoon session  where the teams and drivers focused on race runs.

After the midway point, Hubert went wide at Turn 4 and stopped in the gravel which brought the first red flag of the afternoon. Proceedings were halted for a second time in the final hour after Ilott span and came to a halt at  Turn 1.

With the session re-started Dorian Boccolacci clocked the best time of the afternoon.

Alesi too found some extra pace in the dying minutes to move to second. Ilott completed the top three ahead of Renault F1‘s test driver Jack Aitken, Correa, Fuoco, Verschoor, Hubert, Tatiana Calderon and Zhou.

The final day of the Jerez test starts at 9:00am local time tomorrow.

FIA Formula 2: Test 1 Day 2 – Morning Session

POSDRIVERNATTEAMTIME
1Nyck de VriesNEDART Grand Prix1m24.723
2Luca GhiottoITAUNI Virtuosi1m24.745
3Guanyu ZhouCHIUNI Virtuosi1m24.758
4Louis DeletrazSWICarlin1m24.803
5Mick SchumacherDEUPREMA Racing1m24.869
6Nicholas LatifiCANDAMS1m24.895
7Sergio Sette CamaraBRADAMS1m24.903
8Callum IlottGBRSauber Junior Team by Charouz1m24.981
9Juan Manuel CorreaUSASauber Junior Team by Charouz1m25.183
10Richard VerschoorNEDMP Motorsport1m25.186
11Jack AitkenGBRCampos Racing1m25.222
12Nikita MazepinRUSART Grand Prix1m25.373
13Nobuharu MatsushitaJAPCarlin1m25.608
14Sean GelaelINDPREMA Racing1m25.613
15Dorian BoccolacciFRACampos Racing1m25.706
16Anthoine HubertFRABWT Arden1m25.716
17Antonio FuocoITATrident1m26.004
18Giuliano AlesiFRATrident1m26.271
19Tatiana CalderonCOLBWT Arden1m26.667
20Jordan KingGBRMP MotorsportNo Time

FIA Formula 2: Test 1 Day 2 – Afternoon Session

POSDRIVERNATTEAMTIME
1Dorian BoccolacciFRACampos Racing1m25.493
2Giuliano AlesiFRATrident1m25.634
3Callum IlottGBRSauber Junior Team by Charouz1m25.671
4Jack AitkenGBRCampos Racing1m25.681
5Juan Manuel CorreaUSASauber Junior Team by Charouz1m25.983
6Antonio FuocoITATrident1m26.371
7Richard VerschoorNEDMP Motorsport1m26.600
8Anthoine HubertFRABWT Arden1m26.846
9Tatiana CalderonCOLBWT Arden1m27.348
10Guanyu ZhouCHIUNI Virtuosi1m27.749
11Luca GhiottoITAUNI Virtuosi1m28.845
12Mick SchumacherDEUPREMA Racing1m28.974
13Sean GelaelINDPREMA Racing1m29.229
14Nyck de VriesNEDART Grand Prix1m29.262
15Nobuharu MatsushitaJAPCarlin1m29.557
16Louis DeletrazSWICarlin1m29.597
17Nicholas LatifiCANDAMS1m29.651
18Nikita MazepinRUSART Grand Prix1m29.784
19Sergio Sette CamaraBRADAMS1m30.302
20Jordan KingGBRMP MotorsportNo Time

Car #16 of Jordan King sustained damage following a mechanical failure yesterday and hopes to be back on track tomorrow.

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterGoogle +PinterestLinkedinRedditWhatsapp

An NCTJ accredited Journalism Graduate covering DTM and the GP3 Series.

Related articles

Nyck de Vries Starts FIA Formula 2 Testing...

2019 FIA Formula 2 Season Commences With First...

Patricio O’Ward splits with Harding Steinbrenner ahead of...

Give Schumacher ‘time’ – Sebastian Vettel

Opinion: Why Mick Schumacher needs more than just...

WRC2’s Benito Guerra Causes Upset to Win 2019...

Kristensen and Kristoffersson Beat Defending Champs for ROC...

Mick Schumacher Joins Ferrari Drivers Academy 2019 Line-Up

F1 Esports Champion Leigh To Feature At Race...

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More