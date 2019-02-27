De Vries Remains on Top of Day 2 of F2 Testing

Nyck de Vries was on top once again for the second day of FIA Formula 2 pre-season testing at Jerez de la Frontera.
The Dutchman, set his time in morning session ahead of UNI Virtuosi pair Luca Ghiotto and Guanyu Zhou.
Giuliano Alesi was first on track, followed by Antonio Fuoco who replaced Ralph Boschung at the wheel of the second Trident car.
De Vries set the early pace, lapping two tenths quicker than Louis Deletraz.
The Dutchman went even quicker on his next lap to dip into the 1m24s, Ghiotto improved but was half a second slower than the ART Grand Prix driver.
At the one hour mark, the top three comprised of de Vries, Ghiotto and Mick Schumacher but Zhou improved to displace his former FIA European Formula 3 Championship team-mate for third.
The session was stopped to allow for a track inspection at the halfway point. After fifteen minutes action was restarted but was halted again after just ten minutes when Nicholas Latifi brought out the second red flag of the morning having gone off track at Turn 8.
Running in the remainder of the session was trouble-free with drivers concentrating on long runs. However, five minutes from the end Ghiotto too went wide at Turn 8 and touched the barrier.
A third red flag was waved and the pitlane remained closed until the chequered flag ended the morning session.
Standings at the end of the morning had de Vries on top with Ghiotto and Zhou completing the top three. Deletraz took third ahead of Schumacher, Latifi, Sergio Sette Camara, Callum Ilott, Juan Manuel Correa and Richard Verschoor.
After the two hour lunch break, Verschoor was the first driver back onto the track but it was Ilott who set the early pace to lead team-mate Correa and 2018 GP3 Series champion Anthoine Hubert.
Fuoco eventually slotted into third and the top three remained unchanged for the majority of the afternoon session where the teams and drivers focused on race runs.
After the midway point, Hubert went wide at Turn 4 and stopped in the gravel which brought the first red flag of the afternoon. Proceedings were halted for a second time in the final hour after Ilott span and came to a halt at Turn 1.
With the session re-started Dorian Boccolacci clocked the best time of the afternoon.
Alesi too found some extra pace in the dying minutes to move to second. Ilott completed the top three ahead of Renault F1‘s test driver Jack Aitken, Correa, Fuoco, Verschoor, Hubert, Tatiana Calderon and Zhou.
The final day of the Jerez test starts at 9:00am local time tomorrow.
FIA Formula 2: Test 1 Day 2 – Morning Session
|POS
|DRIVER
|NAT
|TEAM
|TIME
|1
|Nyck de Vries
|NED
|ART Grand Prix
|1m24.723
|2
|Luca Ghiotto
|ITA
|UNI Virtuosi
|1m24.745
|3
|Guanyu Zhou
|CHI
|UNI Virtuosi
|1m24.758
|4
|Louis Deletraz
|SWI
|Carlin
|1m24.803
|5
|Mick Schumacher
|DEU
|PREMA Racing
|1m24.869
|6
|Nicholas Latifi
|CAN
|DAMS
|1m24.895
|7
|Sergio Sette Camara
|BRA
|DAMS
|1m24.903
|8
|Callum Ilott
|GBR
|Sauber Junior Team by Charouz
|1m24.981
|9
|Juan Manuel Correa
|USA
|Sauber Junior Team by Charouz
|1m25.183
|10
|Richard Verschoor
|NED
|MP Motorsport
|1m25.186
|11
|Jack Aitken
|GBR
|Campos Racing
|1m25.222
|12
|Nikita Mazepin
|RUS
|ART Grand Prix
|1m25.373
|13
|Nobuharu Matsushita
|JAP
|Carlin
|1m25.608
|14
|Sean Gelael
|IND
|PREMA Racing
|1m25.613
|15
|Dorian Boccolacci
|FRA
|Campos Racing
|1m25.706
|16
|Anthoine Hubert
|FRA
|BWT Arden
|1m25.716
|17
|Antonio Fuoco
|ITA
|Trident
|1m26.004
|18
|Giuliano Alesi
|FRA
|Trident
|1m26.271
|19
|Tatiana Calderon
|COL
|BWT Arden
|1m26.667
|20
|Jordan King
|GBR
|MP Motorsport
|No Time
FIA Formula 2: Test 1 Day 2 – Afternoon Session
|POS
|DRIVER
|NAT
|TEAM
|TIME
|1
|Dorian Boccolacci
|FRA
|Campos Racing
|1m25.493
|2
|Giuliano Alesi
|FRA
|Trident
|1m25.634
|3
|Callum Ilott
|GBR
|Sauber Junior Team by Charouz
|1m25.671
|4
|Jack Aitken
|GBR
|Campos Racing
|1m25.681
|5
|Juan Manuel Correa
|USA
|Sauber Junior Team by Charouz
|1m25.983
|6
|Antonio Fuoco
|ITA
|Trident
|1m26.371
|7
|Richard Verschoor
|NED
|MP Motorsport
|1m26.600
|8
|Anthoine Hubert
|FRA
|BWT Arden
|1m26.846
|9
|Tatiana Calderon
|COL
|BWT Arden
|1m27.348
|10
|Guanyu Zhou
|CHI
|UNI Virtuosi
|1m27.749
|11
|Luca Ghiotto
|ITA
|UNI Virtuosi
|1m28.845
|12
|Mick Schumacher
|DEU
|PREMA Racing
|1m28.974
|13
|Sean Gelael
|IND
|PREMA Racing
|1m29.229
|14
|Nyck de Vries
|NED
|ART Grand Prix
|1m29.262
|15
|Nobuharu Matsushita
|JAP
|Carlin
|1m29.557
|16
|Louis Deletraz
|SWI
|Carlin
|1m29.597
|17
|Nicholas Latifi
|CAN
|DAMS
|1m29.651
|18
|Nikita Mazepin
|RUS
|ART Grand Prix
|1m29.784
|19
|Sergio Sette Camara
|BRA
|DAMS
|1m30.302
|20
|Jordan King
|GBR
|MP Motorsport
|No Time
Car #16 of Jordan King sustained damage following a mechanical failure yesterday and hopes to be back on track tomorrow.