De Vries Remains on Top of Day 2 of F2 Testing

Nyck de Vries was on top once again for the second day of FIA Formula 2 pre-season testing at Jerez de la Frontera.

The Dutchman, set his time in morning session ahead of UNI Virtuosi pair Luca Ghiotto and Guanyu Zhou.

Giuliano Alesi was first on track, followed by Antonio Fuoco who replaced Ralph Boschung at the wheel of the second Trident car.

De Vries set the early pace, lapping two tenths quicker than Louis Deletraz.

The Dutchman went even quicker on his next lap to dip into the 1m24s, Ghiotto improved but was half a second slower than the ART Grand Prix driver.

At the one hour mark, the top three comprised of de Vries, Ghiotto and Mick Schumacher but Zhou improved to displace his former FIA European Formula 3 Championship team-mate for third.

The session was stopped to allow for a track inspection at the halfway point. After fifteen minutes action was restarted but was halted again after just ten minutes when Nicholas Latifi brought out the second red flag of the morning having gone off track at Turn 8.

Running in the remainder of the session was trouble-free with drivers concentrating on long runs. However, five minutes from the end Ghiotto too went wide at Turn 8 and touched the barrier.

A third red flag was waved and the pitlane remained closed until the chequered flag ended the morning session.

Standings at the end of the morning had de Vries on top with Ghiotto and Zhou completing the top three. Deletraz took third ahead of Schumacher, Latifi, Sergio Sette Camara, Callum Ilott, Juan Manuel Correa and Richard Verschoor.

After the two hour lunch break, Verschoor was the first driver back onto the track but it was Ilott who set the early pace to lead team-mate Correa and 2018 GP3 Series champion Anthoine Hubert.

Fuoco eventually slotted into third and the top three remained unchanged for the majority of the afternoon session where the teams and drivers focused on race runs.

After the midway point, Hubert went wide at Turn 4 and stopped in the gravel which brought the first red flag of the afternoon. Proceedings were halted for a second time in the final hour after Ilott span and came to a halt at Turn 1.

With the session re-started Dorian Boccolacci clocked the best time of the afternoon.

Alesi too found some extra pace in the dying minutes to move to second. Ilott completed the top three ahead of Renault F1‘s test driver Jack Aitken, Correa, Fuoco, Verschoor, Hubert, Tatiana Calderon and Zhou.

The final day of the Jerez test starts at 9:00am local time tomorrow.

FIA Formula 2: Test 1 Day 2 – Morning Session

POS DRIVER NAT TEAM TIME 1 Nyck de Vries NED ART Grand Prix 1m24.723 2 Luca Ghiotto ITA UNI Virtuosi 1m24.745 3 Guanyu Zhou CHI UNI Virtuosi 1m24.758 4 Louis Deletraz SWI Carlin 1m24.803 5 Mick Schumacher DEU PREMA Racing 1m24.869 6 Nicholas Latifi CAN DAMS 1m24.895 7 Sergio Sette Camara BRA DAMS 1m24.903 8 Callum Ilott GBR Sauber Junior Team by Charouz 1m24.981 9 Juan Manuel Correa USA Sauber Junior Team by Charouz 1m25.183 10 Richard Verschoor NED MP Motorsport 1m25.186 11 Jack Aitken GBR Campos Racing 1m25.222 12 Nikita Mazepin RUS ART Grand Prix 1m25.373 13 Nobuharu Matsushita JAP Carlin 1m25.608 14 Sean Gelael IND PREMA Racing 1m25.613 15 Dorian Boccolacci FRA Campos Racing 1m25.706 16 Anthoine Hubert FRA BWT Arden 1m25.716 17 Antonio Fuoco ITA Trident 1m26.004 18 Giuliano Alesi FRA Trident 1m26.271 19 Tatiana Calderon COL BWT Arden 1m26.667 20 Jordan King GBR MP Motorsport No Time

FIA Formula 2: Test 1 Day 2 – Afternoon Session

POS DRIVER NAT TEAM TIME 1 Dorian Boccolacci FRA Campos Racing 1m25.493 2 Giuliano Alesi FRA Trident 1m25.634 3 Callum Ilott GBR Sauber Junior Team by Charouz 1m25.671 4 Jack Aitken GBR Campos Racing 1m25.681 5 Juan Manuel Correa USA Sauber Junior Team by Charouz 1m25.983 6 Antonio Fuoco ITA Trident 1m26.371 7 Richard Verschoor NED MP Motorsport 1m26.600 8 Anthoine Hubert FRA BWT Arden 1m26.846 9 Tatiana Calderon COL BWT Arden 1m27.348 10 Guanyu Zhou CHI UNI Virtuosi 1m27.749 11 Luca Ghiotto ITA UNI Virtuosi 1m28.845 12 Mick Schumacher DEU PREMA Racing 1m28.974 13 Sean Gelael IND PREMA Racing 1m29.229 14 Nyck de Vries NED ART Grand Prix 1m29.262 15 Nobuharu Matsushita JAP Carlin 1m29.557 16 Louis Deletraz SWI Carlin 1m29.597 17 Nicholas Latifi CAN DAMS 1m29.651 18 Nikita Mazepin RUS ART Grand Prix 1m29.784 19 Sergio Sette Camara BRA DAMS 1m30.302 20 Jordan King GBR MP Motorsport No Time

Car #16 of Jordan King sustained damage following a mechanical failure yesterday and hopes to be back on track tomorrow.