Hughes completes HWA’s F3 driver line-up for 2019

HWA RACELAB have confirmed the signing of Jake Hughes in their FIA Formula 3 Championship line-up.

The 24-year old from Birmingham has already competed in the series’ predecessor, GP3 in 2018 for ART Grand Prix, claiming one race win in Austria and finishing eighth in the standings overall.

He also took part in the FIA Formula 3 Asian Championship last season, ending the series runner-up despite winning in all 12 races that he competed in.

Hughes says that his race drive with HWA was an opportunity that he “couldn’t pass up”.

“HWA has such a long-standing experience in motorsport, I’m delighted to be part of the family now,” Hughes added.

“It’s an exciting phase in the history of the company and I get to help write a new chapter. I couldn’t pass up this opportunity.

“Together we will take on Formula 3 and compete against the absolute top teams in single-seater racing. I can’t wait for the season to get started and to battle for wins.”

Hughes will race alongside Keyvan Andres and Bent Viscaal within the German team and Team Principal Thomas Strick is pleased to have a “perfect mix of different driver personalities” within his F3 squad.

“It’s a stroke of luck for us that we were able to get Jake Hughes on board as a driver,” said Strick.

“He has already proven his strength at this level on multiple occasions. No doubt he will help us find our feet quickly in this new series.

“This completes our team for the 2019 season. We were able to find the perfect mix of different race driver personalities that will complement each other well.”

Formula 3 Pre-Season Testing begins on the 20/21 March at Paul Ricard, France.