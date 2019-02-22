HWA’s aim to develop young drivers into future champions – Thomas Strick

HWA RACELAB Team Principal Thomas Strick has set the German team’s aim to turn his youth into becoming Formula 1 world champions of the future.

The Mercedes-affiliate will be competing in the revamped FIA Formula 3 Championship, along with their partnership with BWT Arden in the FIA Formula 2 Championship. HWA are also currently involved in the 2018-19 ABB FIA Formula E Championship.

The team on Thursday attended a shakedown with all the other teams to test the new F3 machines at the Circuit de Nevers Magny-Cours. Strick’s squad have also confirmed Bent Viscaal, Jake Hughes and Keyvan Andres as their drivers for 2019.

“The involvement in Formula 3 is a new chapter in the history of HWA,” Strick said.

“We want to bring our long-standing experience as the most successful team in DTM history to this new project and take on the strong competition that will dominate the FIA Formula 3 Championship.

“Our primary goal is the targeted development of motorsport talents. With our 360-degree philosophy, we give them the opportunity to acquire all the basic skills of a complete racing driver.

“Our aim is to mature young drivers into the champions of the future.”

HWA will attend the first pre-season in Paul Ricard, France on the 20-21 March before they make the journey to the two remaining tests in Barcelona (9-10 April) and the Hungaroring (17-18 April).

All teams will afterwards return to Barcelona for the first two races of the season on the weekend of the 11-12 May.