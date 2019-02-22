Kari returns to F3 with Trident for 2019

Trident have signed Niko Kari in their line-up for the 2019 FIA Formula 3 Championship.

The 19-year old Finn raced in the series’ predecessor, GP3 in 2017 for Arden International, winning one race in the season-finale in Abu Dhabi, contributing to a tenth place finish in the championship before joining MP Motorsport the following year. Despite only salvaging six points in 14 races with them 2018, Kari was promoted by MP to their FIA Formula 2 Championship line-up for the last two rounds in Sochi and Abu Dhabi.

The ex-Red Bull junior driver is ambitious to achieve huge success with his new team.

“I am thrilled to be able to get on track with the colours of Team Trident, with whom I will play the 2019 edition of the FIA ​​Formula 3 Championship,” Kari said.

“The Italian team has a winning tradition: I am sure that we will reach together absolute results. With the team based in Milan I have been in contact for several years.

“We had some good test sessions on the final of the last season in Abu Dhabi and now the conditions have finally been created to work together!

“The team is of the highest level, both from a technical and a human point of view, and I am sure that the right alchemy will be created to compete for a season at the top. I can not wait to get on the track!”

Kari is the team’s first driver to be announced. Team Manager Giacomo Ricci is optimistic that Kari’s experience will guide Trident to success this season.

“I am extremely proud to be able to announce that the promising Finnish driver Niko Kari has joined the family of the Trident Team, with whom he will play the 2019 edition of the FIA ​​Formula 3 Championship,” Ricci added.

“Niko has the potential to be able to set itself the goal of winning the title and aiming for higher categories, in line with its value. I can assure you that the Trident Team will do its utmost to bring its new driver to success!”