Leonardo Pulcini Joins Hitech GP’s FIA F3 Squad

Off the back of his second campaign in the GP3 Series Leonardo Pulcini will join Hitech GP in the 2019 FIA Formula 3 Championship.

The Italian joins the squad for the eight round championship supporting Formula One with the first round taking place at the Circuit de Catalunya-Barcelona on 10-12 May.

After finishing third in last year’s FIA F3 European Championship, Hitech will join the FIA F3 field in brand-new machinery based on the GP3 car following the merger between European F3 and GP3.

The car features a 3.4 litre Mecachrome engine, six-speed gearbox, along with DRS and the halo.

Pulcini joins the Silverstone based team with a wealth of experience behind him.

The twenty year old debuted in single-seaters in 2014 in the inaugural Italian F4 Championship where he finished fourth in the standings.

From there he stepped up to the Euroformula Open Championship scoring his maiden victory at the Red Bull Ring.

Pulcini clinched title honours in Euroformula Open in 2016, also winning the Spanish Formula 3 Championship title in the same year.

In 2017 he made his debut in the GP3 claiming one podium in his first year in the series and finished fourteenth in the standings.

The Italian had a strong season in 2018 and finished fourth in 2018 securing two race wins, and two pole positions.

Hitech Team Principal, Oliver Oakes, said: “We are delighted for Pulcini to join us in our FIA F3 campaign this year. The professionalism and talent he has demonstrated last season in GP3 proves that he is a great fit for our team as we enter the new era of Formula 3 together. We look forward to the challenge of fighting for the FIA F3 title with him this year.”

Pulcini, added: “I am very happy to announce that I’ll be racing for Hitech GP in the FIA Formula 3 this year. I have a lot of confidence in the team and I cannot wait to start the season! Given the past results, I’m sure that we have the potential to achieve great results together. I’ve seen the team working and I was impressed by the very professional approach and work method. That’s exactly what I need as the coming season will be crucial for me.”