Formula 1

McLaren signing Norris ‘pushed Williams for my drive’ – Russell

by Connor Stringer
George Russell
Credit: Octane Photographic Ltd

George Russell amounted seven race wins on his way to claiming the  2018 Formula 2 World Championship, with fellow Brit Lando Norris finishing second in the standings.

Norris, however, was the first to secure a Formula 1 drive for the 2019 season with McLaren F1 Team, announcing him as Stoffel Vandoorne’s replacement in early September.

Mercedes AMG Petronas Motorsport development driver Russell claimed that it was Norris’s early signing that led him to push himself to Williams Racing.

Speaking to Crash.net, he said: “Lando’s announcement so early helped me to push Williams for my drive because I was ahead of him in the championship.

George Russell - Formula 1 - 2018 Hungarian Testing

Credit: Octane Photographic Ltd.

“McLaren believed he was worthy of a Formula One seat, so it showed there were some great signs for myself.

“It probably added more pressure for Williams to say we’ve got to go with George because he’s the guy who is winning F2.”

The 20-year-old signed a multi-year agreement with the British team in October, joining returnee Robert Kubica as first choice drivers for the 2019 season.

Russell believes with the line-up they have, the team must push to re-join the midfield after a dismal 2018.

“I think our targets next season are very clear, and that’s to get Williams back to fighting into the points and the top of the midfield,” he explained.

“I think we want to be recognised, we want to be putting in good results.

“If I’m beating my team-mate but it’s for the last position, there is no joy or glory for anybody.”

Connor Stringer

Multimedia Journalism student at Bournemouth University with keen interests in F1, F2 and WEC. For business inquiries please contact connor.stringer@thecheckeredflag.com

