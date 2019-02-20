Monger to compete in Euroformula Open Winter Series

British rising star Billy Monger is to participate for Carlin in this weekend’s EuroFormula Open Winter Series event in Paul Ricard.

The 19-year old made an incredible return to racing last year after the horrific injuries he sustained at Donington Park during a British Formula 4 Championship race in 2017.

Since being given the all clear to race again, Monger had been competing in the 2018 BRDC British Formula 3 Championship, clinching three podiums and ending the year sixth in the overall table.

He says that he is looking forward to racing again after the winter break. “I’m really excited to be racing again,”

“It seems a long time since we were last racing in British F3 in early October! The Dallara F3 is a great car and a real step-up from what I’ve experienced before.

“There are still some issues to overcome in the cockpit, but we’re working hard to get them resolved as quickly as possible.

“Our sponsorship package is coming together now and I’m confident that this is just the start of another great season.”

Team Principal Trevor Carlin is adamant that Monger “faces challenges that are unthinkable” to his rivals.

“This weekend will be another challenge for Billy. It’s another move up the motorsport ladder, as well as visiting a circuit he has never raced on before,” Carlin mentioned.

“Billy faces challenges that are unthinkable to other drivers, simply getting comfortable in the car is a big hurdle, but one that he approaches with his normal determination and good humour.

“Our main aim this weekend is to get him comfortable and competitive as he prepares for the season ahead. Hopefully, subject to current sponsorship negotiations, this is just the start of his season in EuroFormula Open.”