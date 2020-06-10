EuroFormula Open Forced to Postpone Return of Mediterranean Grand Prix Until 2021

The planned EuroFormula Open round at Pergusa, which was set to bring back the Mediterranean Grand Prix name back to motorsport, has been delayed until 2021.

Officials were attempting to add a ninth round to the schedule at Pergusa but constraints on when the circuit was available meant it became impossible to add the event for 2020, meaning only eight venues will host EuroFormula Open races this season.

Original plans for the season was to race at Pergusa in September, but with the season having been rearranged and rescheduled due to the coronavirus outbreak, the race lost its place on the schedule and now will return for 2021.

EuroFormula Open will still look to run eighteen races across the season, with two venues set to host three races, although the venues are yet to be determined.

“GT Sport today confirmed that the EuroFormula round at Pergusa has been postponed to 2021, as a workable date could not be found in the revised 2020 calendar and the track, located in a natural reserve, has a November 1 yearly closure date,” read a statement from GT Sport.

“We look forward to continuing working with Pergusa to have an exciting Gran Premio del Mediterraneo in 2021, with spectators and side events, as sought by all parties involved.

“Very shortly will be confirmed in which two of the confirmed rounds will be held a third race, to compensate the two not taking place at Pergusa and ensure the 18 races originally scheduled for the season.”

The other change to the calendar has seen the opening race of the season at the Hungaroring in Hungary being moved back to the weekend of 7-9 August, two weeks before the series goes to the Circuit Paul Ricard in France.