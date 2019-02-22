New FIA F3 car completes successful shakedown

The teams competing in this year’s FIA Formula 3 Championship had the first chance to operate the new machines before the first official pre-season test next month.

All ten teams met at the Circuit de Nevers Magny-Cours with each team being allowed one car to be used throughout the day.

By the first ten minutes, all ten cars had completed their installation laps. Throughout the morning, ART Grand Prix did the most number of laps with all teams completing a combined total of 328 laps on Pirelli‘s soft tyres.

After the lunch break, Sauber Junior Team decided to field only Fabio Scherer while all drivers from the other teams got their chance to drive the new car.

At the end of the afternoon, PREMA Racing achieved the most laps with 39, included in the 307 that were done by all squads combined in the three-hour session and 637 throughout the whole day.

FIA Formula 3 Technical Director Didier Perrin was delighted with the outcome of the shakedown.

“I am very pleased with how the shakedown went today,” said Perrin.

“The feedback from the teams has been positive, and more importantly, the feedback from the drivers seems to show that the car is well-balanced and that it seems to be delivering some good downforce level and that it is pleasant to drive.”

The first Formula 3 pre-season test will see the teams return to France, this time in Paul Ricard on the 20-21 March.