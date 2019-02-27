Paul and Green To Pilot Second Century BMW M6 GT3

Last year saw Century Motorsport have two cars battling for the overall win in GT4. Ultimately it was Jack Mitchell who walked away with the crown after a title showdown.

His success was rewarded late last year with a promotion to a GT3 BMW M6 for 2019 alongside Adrian Wilmott.

However, Century have now revealed a second BMW M6 GT3 which will be piloted by Dominic Paul and 2018 Century GT4 runner-up Ben Green. This will be Green’s third season with the team having finished runner-up in the Ginetta GT4 Supercup in 2017.

Talking about the opportunity, Green said, “It’s great to be stepping up to the GT3 category and racing in the BMW M6 GT3. The M6 has been very successful in Europe since its release and it’s a great feeling to be introducing the BMW brand to the British GT3 category, especially after our success last season racing the M4 GT4 in British GT.”

Adding a second car for Century Motorsport allows them to run for the GT3 Teams’ title. This will pitch them against the likes of TF Sport who have already confirmed two cars for 2019.

The progression of Mitchell and Green has really pleased team owner Nathan Freke. “It’s really great to have two of our GT4 drivers stepping up to GT3 – this shows the progression opportunities that are available within the team. 2019 looks to be shaping up to be a great year for Century Motorsport.”

Despite Green having far more experience with Century, this will not be a début drive with the team for Dominic Paul. He has competed in the past two Dubai 24 hour races in a Century run BMW. Talking of the team he said, “I have raced with Century in the Dubai 24 Hours so know they are a great team and with the support from BMW Motorsport, I think it will be a really strong package.”

With less than a week until the media day on 5 March, fans will not have to wait long to see these German machines hit the track. After such a successful 2018, Century will have high hopes for more silverware in the season ahead.