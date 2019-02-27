Pedro Piquet Remains with Trident in FIA F3 for 2019

After a successful debut season in the GP3 Series in 2018 which saw him claim two race wins, Pedro Piquet will remain with Trident in the inaugural FIA Formula 3 Championship.

In addition, to the two wins he claimed two further podium finishes to end the season sixth in the championship.

Piquet said: “I am really motivated for the season ahead, which will see me race with Team Trident in the FIA Formula 3 Championship. I experienced a great 2018 season with them, scoring two wins and several podium finishes. For 2019 I am sure that we have everything we need to do even better and challenge for the title.”

Despite his age, Piquet has a wealth of experience behind including a winning debut in the Brazilian Formula 3 Championship with two titles to his name.

From there he moved to the FIA European Formula 3 Championship and in 2018 the GP3 Series.

Trident Team Manager Giacomo Ricci added: “Pedro’s talent and potential are undeniable. I am delighted to see him continue in his quest for Formula 1 wearing the Trident colours. The team will put up its best effort to support him and enable him to achieve his career goals. He will be part of an extremely competitive line-up that has the potential to write a new chapter of our successful history in the category.”

The son of three-time Formula One champion Nelson Piquet, will get his first official taste of the F3 machinery in first pre-season test at Circuit Paul Ricard March 20-21.