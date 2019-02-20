FIA Formula 3 Championship

Petrov joins Jenzer in FIA Formula 3 for 2019 season

written by Tom Cairns
Artem Petrov - Jenzer Motorsport
Credit: FIA F3

Jenzer Motorsport have confirmed the signing of Artem Petrov in the Swiss team’s 2019 FIA Formula 3 Championship line-up.

The 19 year-old Russian competed in the FIA Formula 3 European Championship last year for Van Amersfoort Racing, finishing 20th in the drivers’ championship.

Petrov says that the rebranded F3 series will bring him “a lot of experience”.

“I want to compete in FIA Formula 3 because the level of competition is very high. It will bring me a lot of experience,” Petrov added.

“Races will be carried out with an absolutely new car for everyone so there is a chance to show a very good result.”

The Russian will be together with Yuki Tsunoda, with one more driver still yet to be announced. Team Owner Andreas Jenzer is upbeat to see Petrov driving for his team.

“We are pleased to welcome Artem in our team,” Jenzer said.

“We followed his results throughout the last seasons and are excited to finally seeing him race in our car.”

