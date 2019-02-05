Robert Shwartzman Remains with Prema in 2019

Prema Racing have confirmed the third and final driver to its 2019 FIA Formula 3 Championship line-up.

Russian driver Robert Shwartzman will remain with the Italian team after a strong 2018 with them.

Shwartzman joins Marcus Armstrong, his team-mate last season in the FIA European Formula 3 Championship, and Jehan Daruvala.

It was a strong rookie season for Shwartzman who claimed eleven podiums, two of which were race victories to guide him to third in the championship and be crowned rookie champion.

Prema Team Principal, René Rosin, said: “We are elated to retain Robert for the 2019 season. He has huge talent and sheer speed so we think he can be one of those men who make the difference in motorsport.

“We are looking forward to seeing him at work in the new environment, which will give our drivers an occasion to thrive and enhance their skills and experience.

“We are equally delighted for the continued trust and support from SMP Racing and the Ferrari Driver Academy. We will do our utmost to help Robert and his teammates to succeed at the highest level.”

From 2019, the European F3 Championship merges with the GP3 Series to form a new Formula 3 Championship with Prema expected to be the front runners having claimed every Teams’ title.

“I am very glad that I will continue to drive with Prema Racing, I have already made good friends with the people who work in this team,” the 19-year-old said.

“I think this is one of the strongest teams, and we will try our best to show a good result. My main goal for the season is to win.

“I really want to be the best in Formula 3 and I hope we will succeed. As before, the Ferrari Driver Academy will support and assist me.

“I think that the existing tandem of SMP Racing, the Ferrari Driver Academy and Prema Racing is very strong, this is a big solid team and we successfully work together on getting the best result.

“I am very happy to be the part of it and will do my best to achieve the goal.”

Founder of SMP Racing, Boris Rotenberg, added: “Robert is a very talented driver. Last year, he finished on the podium eleven times in his debut season in Formula 3 and won the race twice, becoming the best rookie of the season.

“Robert Shwartzman also won the New Zealand Toyota Racing Series title [beating Armstrong to the crown], where he made his debut last year as well.

“We are sure that in the upcoming season Robert will continue to perform even more successfully: we are waiting for his new victories and even for the champion title at the end of the season together with the Prema team and the Ferrari Driver Academy.

“We have high hopes for Robert, but right now everything depends only on him, on his talent, hard work and desire to win.”

The Formula 3 Championship, will form part of the Formula 1 support category with the eight round season getting underway at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya in May before finishing at Shwartzman’s home race of Sochi in September.