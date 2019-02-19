Sargeant signs for Carlin to complete their FIA F3 line-up for 2019

Carlin Buzz Racing sign Logan Sargeant for their new 2019 FIA Formula 3 Championship programme.

The 18-year old had raced for Carlin in the 2017 British Formula 4 Championship, ending up third in the drivers’ standings, which included two wins.

Sargeant would join R-Ace GP in the 2018 Eurocup Formula Renault 2.0 Championship, where he scored three wins in Paul Ricard, Nurburgring and Barcelona, which would see him fourth overall in the final championship table.

The American is looking forward to rejoining the Carlin team as he bids to fight at the front of the FIA F3 grid.

“I am super happy to be joining Carlin for the 2019 FIA Formula 3 Championship,” Sargeant added.

“We’ve had great success together in the past in F4 and I can’t wait to be back with them. I have high expectations and I know if we continue to work together well as a team, we can bring this form over to Formula 3.

“We definitely have the potential to be right at the front so I have no doubt that we can fight for the championship.”

Team Principal Trevor Carlin is glad to see his American youngster return to the team.

“It is fantastic to welcome Logan back to Carlin for the upcoming 2019 season,” Carlin said.

“We last worked together in 2017 in the British Formula 4 Championship, so we know him well and know how great he is to work with.

“Logan has matured so much in and out of the car since we last worked with him and I’m really excited to see what he can do this season with all of us here at Carlin Buzz Racing.”

The Surrey-based squad have confirmed their full driver line-up, as Sargeant will be alongside Felipe Drugovich and Teppei Natori for the rebranded series.