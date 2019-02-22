Six New Drivers Selected As BRDC SuperStars For 2019

The BRDC SuperStars programme has added six new drivers to its ranks for 2019, with single-seater champions Kiern Jewiss and Max Fewtrell, plus McLaren Autosport BRDC Award winner Tom Gamble, amongst the contingent.

Phil Hanson and Jack Mitchell, prototype and GT champions respectively last year, and rising Formula 3 star Billy Monger join them in the roster in place of the departing Lando Norris, George Russell, Jamie Caroline, Harrison Newey, Jack Goff and Jake Hughes.

The programme, which includes workshops and training events to enhance media and marketing skills as well as support on physical and mental fitness, has a new director for 2019 as Andy Meyrick takes control from Tim Harvey, who stepped down after 11 years at the helm.

No less than seven of the 2019 roster compete in single-seaters, with MABA winner Gamble joined by his predecessor to the award Dan Ticktum, as well as BRDC Formula 3 competitor Monger and former series champion Enaam Ahmed.

“I got to be part of the Rising Stars last year and to step up to be a SuperStar is awesome. It’s a great programme which has had some fantastic drivers on it, like George Russell, who have gone on to Formula 1, so it is great to be part of,” said Gamble.

Fewtrell and Jewiss, British F4 champions in 2016 and 2018 respectively, complete the single-seater contingent alongside FIA Formula 2 contender and Ferrari Driver Academy member Callum Ilott, while touring car honour is held by 2017 BTCC victor Ash Sutton.

Jewiss commented: “It’s what you want to be. I was a Rising Star before, so it is just whether you are lucky enough to be selected to be a SuperStar as there aren’t many of us. It is a very prestigious Club and I am glad to be a part of it.”

2017/18 Asian Le Mans Series LMP3 champion Hanson and 2018 British and China GT4 champion Mitchell bolster the sportscar ranks alongside Blancpain GT Series Endurance Cup star Seb Morris and current FIA World Endurance Championship racer Charlie Eastwood.

“It was a bit of a shock at first,” explained Mitchell. “Growing up as a racing driver and looking at some of the big names who have been on the programme, to be on there and be helped is an honour and hopefully something I can use wisely to help me progress as a driver.”

Over seventy drivers have benefited from the guidance of the BRDC SuperStars programme since its introduction in 2008. Alongside Meyrick, former member and current Formula E driver Alexander Sims will continue in an ambassador role this year.