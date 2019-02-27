Ye Yifei Joins Hitech GP in 2019 FIA F3 Championship

Hitech GP have announced that Ye Yifei will line-up for them in the newly-formed 2019 FIA Formula 3 Championship.

The 18-year-old who finished runner up in the F3 Asia Winter Series joins Red Bull Junior Juri Vips and GP3 Series frontrunner Leonardo Pulcini to make up the three-car assault.

At the age of 14, Yifei became the first Chinese driver in the French F4 Championship securing two wins in his single-seater debut.

He remained in the championship for the following year clinching the championship honours with fourteen wins, fifteen fastest laps and ten pole positions.

In 2017, a campaign in the Formula Renault Eurocup saw Yifei secure two wins, five podiums and three fastest laps. That same year he took part in the Formula Renault Northern European Cup winning several races.

It was third in the 2018 Eurocup standings before making his debut in the F3 Asian Winter Series.

Yifei achieved considerable success finishing second overall with four race wins and three podiums.

Commenting on joining the team, Yifei said:“I am extremely happy and excited to join Hitech GP for the upcoming 2019 season in the FIA F3. Hitech GP is one of the leading teams in Europe given the result they’ve shown in recent years. I have also proved myself as a Chinese driver to have led a big part of the championship and fought for the title last year in the Formula Renault Eurocup.

“I feel very confident to team up with Hitech GP alongside two experienced and highly skilled teammates. This year will be a tough fight with the newly introduced F3 in a 30-car field but I am absolutely sure that with the team we will be fighting right at the top.”

Team Principal of Hitech GP, Oliver Oakes, added: “We are delighted for Ye to join us in the newly formed FIA Formula 3 Championship for the upcoming season. His pedigree to date in French F4 and Formula Renault is evident. We were impressed by him in the Asian F3 Winter Series, so we are looking forward to having him as part our line-up for the season.”

Yifei, will get the first taste of the F3 machinery in the first pre-season test at the Circuit Paul Ricard March 20-21 with the first round getting underway at Circuit de Catalunya-Barcelona 10-12 May.