2020 NASCAR Cup schedule revealed

by Justin Nguyen
With the turn of the decade comes a new NASCAR Cup Series schedule. On Tuesday, NASCAR announced the 2020 slate, with various yet sweeping changes made from previous years.

Perhaps the biggest change is moving the season finale, which has been at Homestead-Miami Speedway since 2002 as part of the Ford Championship Weekend, will be moved to ISM Raceway. Homestead had lost its Ford sponsorship for 2020 and beyond, which suggested a potential change. Since 2005, ISM has been the penultimate race of the Cup season. Homestead’s date will shift to the sixth race of the year.

Since the inaugural race in 1959, the Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona International Speedway has been held on the 4th of July weekend (1998 was the lone exception due to wildfires in the area). However, that will change in 2020 as Indianapolis Motor Speedway, whose Brickyard 400 currently serves as the regular season finale, takes over its slot. Meanwhile, the regular season will start and end at Daytona. The West Coast Swing of Las Vegas Motor SpeedwayAuto Club Speedway, and ISM will now place after the season-opening Daytona 500.

Martinsville Speedway, which had lights added in 2017, will feature a Cup race under the lights for the first time in 2020 with its Mother’s Day weekend. Darlington Raceway will open the 2020 playoffs, while Bristol Motor Speedway will close out the first round.

In a new wrinkle, Pocono Raceway‘s two race dates will be consecutive — consecutive days, that is. The track’s Cup races will be on June 27–28 in a doubleheader, while the Summer Olympics will allow for a two-week break on 26 July and 2 August.

NumberDateTrack
EX9 FebruaryDaytona (Clash)
EX13 FebruaryDaytona (Duels)
116 FebruaryDaytona
223 FebruaryLas Vegas
31 MarchAuto Club
48 MarchISM
515 MarchAtlanta
622 MarchHomestead
729 MarchTexas
85 AprilBristol
919 AprilRichmond
1026 AprilTalladega
113 MayDover
129 MayMartinsville
EX16 MayCharlotte (All-Star)
1326 MayCharlotte
1431 MayKansas
157 JuneMichigan
1614 JuneSonoma
1721 JuneChicagoland
1827 JunePocono
1928 JunePocono
205 JulyIndianapolis
2111 JulyKentucky
2219 JulyNew Hampshire
239 AugustMichigan
2416 AugustWatkins Glen
2523 AugustDover
2629 AugustDaytona
276 SeptemberDarlington
2812 SeptemberRichmond
2919 SeptemberBristol
3027 SeptemberLas Vegas
314 OctoberTalladega
3211 OctoberCharlotte
3318 OctoberKansas
3425 OctoberTexas
351 NovemberMartinsville
368 NovemberISM
