Audi Sport Customer Racing clocks up valuable test mileage in Barcelona

Leopard Racing Team Audi Sport and Comtoyou Team Audi Sport took the opportunity of adding valuable test mileage to their Audi RS3 LMS TCR machines during the official two-day test sessions.

With both outfits returning for the 2019 FIA World Touring Car Cup (WTCR), the emphasis was placed on fine-tuning the cars and improving setup knowledge after the car took five wins last season.

Leopard Racing Team Audi Sport returns with an unchanged lineup of Gordon Shedden and Jean-Karl Vernay, with both drivers looking to improve on their 2018 performances.

For Vernay, who is the reigning TCR Benelux Champion, the chance to take more wins and offer a consistent title challenge is a high priority and improving the Audi to be more adaptable on the various types of circuits aids that goal.

Meanwhile, Shedden is looking to vastly improve on last season, where he took his first pole position and race win in Wuhan towards the end of the year, with the Scot looking for a better year.

He ended the Barcelona test sessions with the fastest time in the final session, having been a top-five runner on the other three sessions.

2018 ADAC TCR Germany Series title contender Niels Langeveld was on duty for Comtoyou Team Audi Sport as he prepares to make his WTCR debut this year, getting back behind the wheel of the RS3 LMS TCR at the Spanish Grand Prix venue.

During the four test sessions, Langeveld stayed within the top half dozen, keeping pace with his fellow Audi Sport Customer Racing stable-mates of Shedden and Vernay, whilst he re-acclimatised to the car and gathered further data on several runs.

Both teams will be in action next weekend as the 2019 FIA World Touring Car Cup (WTCR) gets underway in Marrakesh, Morocco.