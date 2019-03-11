Formula 2

Boschung completes Trident’s F2 line-up for 2019

by Tom Cairns
Ralph Boschung - Trident
Credit: FIA Formula 2

Ralph Boschung has signed with Trident to complete their 2019 FIA Formula 2 Championship driver line-up.

The 21-year old Swiss driver will enter his third season in the series after spells with Campos Racing and MP Motorsport.

Boschung is relishing the chance in an “important chapter” of his career.

“I am thrilled to join the Trident family for the 2019 FIA Formula 2 Championship,” says Boschung.

“I have been in contact with them for several years and I am delighted that the conditions to work together are finally in place.

The team is high-level, both from a technical and human point of view, and I am sure that there will be the needed chemistry for a top season. I cannot wait to get back on track.

I thank Team Trident for the trust placed in me, and my partners and sponsors as they enabled me to start this new and important chapter of my career.”

Boschung will be joined by rookie Giuliano Alesi, who had arrived on the back of his involvement for Trident in the 2018 GP3 Series.

Team Manager Giacomo Ricci is grateful of giving his new Swiss recruit the opportunity to race for the Italian team.

“I am extremely proud to announce that Ralph Boschung will wear the colours of Team Trident for the 2019 season of the FIA Formula 2 Championship, a category that is increasingly regarded as the only benchmark for drivers who have the ambition of making their way to Formula 1,” Ricci added.

“In 2018, three drivers were directly promoted from F2 to F1, reflecting how the motorsport ladder is getting more and more effective. Ralph is a driver of great quality and undisputed talent.

“Together with Giuliano Alesi, he will form a complementary line-up with high potential. Never like today, I am waiting for the engines to start and to begin a new and exciting season.”

