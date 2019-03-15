Daniel Haglof & Mikel Azcona complete WTCR full-season entry list

Having previously confirmed their entry into the 2019 World Touring Car Cup (WTCR), PWR Racing has announced who will be driving their cars this year.

Team co-founder, Daniel Haglof, will be partnered with young Spanish prospect, Mikel Azcona, for the team’s campaign with a pair of Cupra TCRs.

Former Swedish GT champion, Haglof, makes the step up to the WTCR off the back of an impressive 2018 season. The 40 year-old had his most successful year to date in the Scandinavian Touring Car Championship (STCC), where he finished third in the drivers’ standings behind the wheel of a familiar PWR Racing Cupra.

Azcona, meanwhile, joins the World Cup series as the reigning TCR Europe champion – a feat which he too achieved while driving a Cupra TCR last year. The 22 year-old has consequently been earmarked by the Spanish marque as a hot prospect, and so he’ll go on to represent them on the world stage in 2019.

The signings of Haglof and Azcona by PWR Racing mark the completion of the 2019 WTCR full-season entry list, bringing the total number of full-time competitors up to 26. However, with the grid limit set to 32 cars, we could potentially see up to six further wildcard entries at each round of the championship. Mitchell Cheah, for instance, has already been confirmed as a wildcard entrant for the season finale at Sepang.

“Alongside Cyan Racing and two world champions in Thed Björk and Johan Kristoffersson, PWR and Daniel Haglöf will make the Swedish presence in WTCR even stronger,” said François Ribeiro, Head of Eurosport Events, the WTCR promoter. “We’re also delighted to see the 2018 TCR Europe winner promoted to WTCR. Along with drivers like Attila Tassi and Yann Ehrlacher, Mikel Azcona is one of the most promising touring car talents, so it will be great to follow that super young generation racing against some of the most experienced touring car drivers.”

Jaime Puig, Director and Head of CUPRA Racing, said of Azcona: “His performance last year is proof of his skills and personality. He has taken his youthfulness as an asset, and he has taken a good decision by pairing with a driver like Daniel Haglöf. I expect the best from both Mikel, Daniel and the PWR Racing team this season in WTCR.”

“I feel super-happy and proud to join PWR and CUPRA Racing in the WTCR,” said Azcona “It’s going to be an exciting season full of great challenges. I look forward to the hard work in front of me, to be competitive in this tough field full of world champions. Lastly I want to thank PWR and CUPRA Racing for believing in me as a driver.”

Haglöf, PWR Racing’s CEO, co-founder and driver, said: “I’m really looking forward to be competing on an international level again. I’m driving against the very best in this category of racing. To be doing it with the team that me and Poker have built together is a huge achievement.”

He continued: “My team-mate Mikel is a really promising driver who aligns very well with PWR Racing’s ambition to aid young talent in their racing careers. I think we’ll put on a great show and achieve good results this year.”