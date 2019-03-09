Finland MotoGP Test Dates Confirmed

MotoGP have confirmed that the brand-new KymiRing circuit in Finland will host a two-day test on August 19/20, 2019.

The test, taking place a week before the British GP, will give the manufacturers’ test teams and technical suppliers the chance to get to grips with the new circuit and gain valuable data ahead of the first Finnish Grand Prix in 2020. Every manufacturer will be present and represented by at least one rider.

According to the official MotoGP press release, the KymiRing circuit’s representatives have promised that the track will be in a condition to complete Grand Prix testing.

The confirmation of the test dates comes after the original dates for the Finland Test were cancelled, with the paddock travelling to Misano on August 29/30 for an official test instead. This had left people questioning whether the circuit would be ready in time for the 2020 season.

Other test dates for the remainder of 2019 and beginning of 2020 were also confirmed this week. After the tests at Misano and the KymiRing, there will be a two-day test at Jerez on November 25/26.

Preparation for the 2020 season will begin with a three-day shakedown test at Sepang between February 2-4. This will be followed by the three-day official test, held between February 7-9.

It is not yet known when the 2020 test at Qatar will be held as this will depend on the final race calendar for the season.