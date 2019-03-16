Formula 1

I felt like I drove as fast as I could – George Russell

by Tom Cairns
written by Tom Cairns
George Russell - ROKiT Williams Racing at the 2019 Formula 1 Australian Grand Prix - Albert Park.
Credit: Octane Photographic Ltd.

George Russell‘s qualifying session for Williams Racing was anything but positive, as the FIA Formula 1 World Championship debutant will start on the back row of the grid for the 2019 Formula 1 Australian Grand Prix – Albert Park.

The reigning-Formula 2 champion was nineteenth with team-mate Robert Kubica behind him, as the Grove-based squad continue to struggle for pace after the earlier practice sessions.

The 21-year old was not deterred though by his own performance and felt he did the best to his ability to extract the most out of the inferior FW42.

“It felt like a really good lap, driving round a mega track at full beans,” Russell said.

“I got in three tidy laps and I am happy with my own performance but obviously we are a team and we want to push for more. The guys around me, the engineers, and myself, we did a really great job to get everything out of the package we’ve got.

“All I can do is drive as fast as I can, and I felt like I did that.”

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterGoogle +PinterestLinkedinRedditWhatsapp
Tom Cairns

Currently a Journalist at The Checkered Flag, writing articles most specially within the single-seater categories of motor racing including F1, F2, F3 and Formula E. I've recently graduated from the University of Lincoln with a Masters in Sports Journalism and a Bachelors in Media Production.

Related articles

“I had a good feeling and could drive...

“Splitting the Ferraris was an excellent effort” –...

Carlos Sainz Jr.: “I had unbelievable bad luck...

Track Evolution Miscalculation Costs Gasly Dearly on Red...

Stroll Bemoans Traffic after Q1 Elimination in Australia...

Daniil Kvyat: “I’m happy with how the weekend...

Albon ‘a bit Gutted’ to Miss out on...

Electrical Issue Denies Hülkenberg Opportunity at Top Ten...

Sergio Pérez: “Making the top ten is a...

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More