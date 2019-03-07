KCMG unveil fierce new look for WTCR campaign

KCMG have revealed the livery which they shall be running in the upcoming 2019 World Touring Car Cup (WTCR) campaign.

Tiago Monteiro and Attila Tassi will get behind the wheel of the pair of Hondas, which shall be wrapped in a striking red, white and black livery.

The colour palette reflects that of main sponsor, HELL Energy, who are the loyal backers of Hungarian wonderkid, Tassi. As such, the 2019 livery can be seen as a more angular evolution of the one which the team ran with in TCR Europe last year.

KCMG are the second WTCR team to formally reveal their colours for the 2019 season, with Comtoyou Racing having confirmed that Tom Coronel will continue to race in the familiar colours of DHL.

After two wildcard appearances during the 2018 season, KCMG will get their first full-season WTCR campaign underway at the season-opener in Marrakech. The KCMG Hondas, and the rest of the WTCR grid, will hit the streets of Morocco on 5-7 April.