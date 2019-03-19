King Returns For Ginetta GT4 Supercup Title Challenge

Harry King has a title challenge in his sights as he embarks upon his second season in the Millers Oils Ginetta GT4 Supercup this year with Elite Motorsport.

The 18 year old stepped up to the Supercup last season after two years in the Ginetta Juniors, in which he recorded three race wins and 11 other podium finishes.

King, who resides in Holyport in Berkshire, starred in 2018 as he finished on the podium in more than half of the races contested, including four race wins.

“I’m delighted to be back on the grid this season to fight for the Millers Oils Ginetta GT4 SuperCup title,” said King, who finished third in the final standings last year.

“I have a fantastic relationship with the Elite Motorsport team and I’m feeling confident in the people around me, and with the performance of the car in testing.

“Everyone is putting in a huge amount of effort to give us the best chance of success, and there is a lot of positive energy around the team at the moment.

“I’m certainly feeling optimistic about what we can achieve in 2019 and unlike twelve months ago, we now know what to expect from the SuperCup.

“The year of experience that we have under our belts is something that can only benefit us when the action gets underway. I can’t wait for Brands Hatch.”