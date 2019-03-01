Laaksonen Announced as MP Motorsport’s First Formula 3 Signing

After making his debut in the GP3 Series in 2018, Simo Laaksonen will build upon this experience in the inaugural season of the FIA Formula 3 Championship in 2019.

The series was established following a merger of GP3 and the FIA European Formula 3 Championship in the hopes of streamlining the junior formula ladder.

Laaksonen, ended the 2018 GP3 season by claiming his first podium in the Sprint Race at the finale at Yas Marina Circuit.

This came after a string of points finishes in previous two rounds at Monza and Sochi.

For 2019 he switches to MP Motorsport as he aims to continue his form from last year.

“I’m really happy to be joining MP for my first season in FIA F3,” said Laaksonen. “They were often the surprise package in GP3 last year and I’m sure that together we are able to spring some more surprises in 2019. With the new F3 cars it’s a level playing field for everyone again, so in our pre-season build-up we will be working hard to develop a front-running car.”

Team Manager of MP, Sander Dorsman, said: “We’ve kept an eye on Simo since he was among our opponents in the 2015 SMP NEZ F4 series – and he’s developed strongly ever since.

“Last year it was good to see him grow into a front-runner in the second part of the season, and we are looking forward to using that momentum and extracting the maximum from his capabilities.”

The Finn is the first driver confirmed to MP’s line-up with his team-mates expected to be announced soon.