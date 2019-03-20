Marcus Armstrong Fastest in Day One of Formula 3 Testing

PREMA Racing‘s Marcus Armstrong set the fastest lap of the FIA Formula 3 Championship pre-season testing at Circuit Paul Ricard.
The Ferrari Driver Academy driver set the fastest time in the afternoon session to top the overall timings from Lirim Zendeli and fellow FDA member Robert Shwartzman.
Running got underway in the morning by Trident trio, Niko Kari, Pedro Piquet and Devlin DeFrancesco as they set about putting in their installation laps.
The pack followed suit with all cars having tested the French track in the opening thirty minutes.
As the clock reached the hour mark, Raoul Hyman set the pace but Renault Sport Academy‘s Christian Lundgaard went top from Red Bull Junior Team driver Jüri Vips.
The ART Grand Prix driver managed to find some extra pace to break into the 1m51s before a red flag halted proceedings for a technical assessment.
Action resumed twenty minutes later, with Leonardo Pulcini going top but Lundgaard managed to improve further to reclaim P1.
The second red flag of the day was brought out after Richard Verschoor and DeFrancesco after the MP Motorsport and Trident drivers stopped at Turns 1 and 7 simultaneously.
With running restarted, Lundgaard and Pulcini dipped into the 1m50s with the Dane on top.
Shwartzman claimed third just ahead of Niko Kari.
Vips, Ma Fewtrell, Alex Peroni, Piquet, Verschoor and Logan Sargeant completed the top ten.
A two hour lunch break followed, with proceedings resuming with Andreas Estner getting the running underway.
The early pace was set by Jehan Daruvala before a brief red flag was called due to Saegeant having stopped at Turn 7.
At the half way point, Yuki Tsundoa claimed the fastest time ahead of Sebastian Fernandez and Liam Lawson.
Just before another red flag for Vips having also stopped at Turn 7, Armstrong pumped in his first to be quickest.
In the dying stages, Zendeli moved into second whilst Shwartzman found extra pace to take third at the flag.
Pulcini, Verschoor, Simo Laaksonen, Fernandez, Lundgaard, David Beckmann and Daruvala completed the top ten.
Day two of testing will start tomorrow at 9:00 am local time.
FIA Formula 3 Le Castellet Test – Day 1: Morning Session Results
|POS
|DRIVER
|NAT
|TEAM
|TIME
|1
|Christian Lundgaard
|DNK
|ART Grand Prix
|1m49.685
|2
|Leonardo Pulcini
|ITA
|Hitech Grand Prix
|1m49.772
|3
|Robert Shwartzman
|RUS
|PREMA Racing
|1m49.838
|4
|Niko Kari
|FIN
|Trident
|1m50.078
|5
|Jüri Vips
|EST
|Hitech Grand Prix
|1m50.202
|6
|Max Fewtrell
|GBR
|ART Grand Prix
|1m50.498
|7
|Alex Peroni
|AUS
|Campos Racing
|1m50.545
|8
|Pedro Piquet
|BRA
|Trident
|1m50.597
|9
|Richard Verschoor
|NLD
|MP Motorsport
|1m50.606
|10
|Logan Sargeant
|USA
|Carlin Buzz Racing
|1m50.762
|11
|Simo Laaksonen
|FIN
|MP Motorsport
|1m50.767
|12
|Sebastian Fernandez
|ESP
|Campos Racing
|1m50.845
|13
|David Beckmann
|DEU
|ART Grand Prix
|1m51.017
|14
|Yuki Tsunoda
|JPN
|Jenzer Motorsport
|1m51.326
|15
|Marcus Armstrong
|NZL
|PREMA Racing
|1m51.344
|16
|Lirim Zendeli
|DEU
|Sauber Junior Team by Charouz
|1m51.434
|17
|Fabio Scherer
|CHE
|Sauber Junior Team by Charouz
|1m51.522
|18
|Ye Yifei
|FRA
|Hitech Grand Prix
|1m51.776
|19
|Jehan Daruvala
|IND
|PREMA Racing
|1m51.846
|20
|Bent Viscaal
|NLD
|HWA RACELAB
|1m51.944
|21
|Teppei Natori
|JPN
|Carlin Buzz Racing
|1m51.945
|22
|Devlin DeFrancesco
|CAN
|Trident
|1m52.026
|23
|Alessio Deledda
|ITA
|Campos Racing
|1m52.198
|24
|Felipe Drugovich
|BRA
|Carlin Buzz Racing
|1m52.384
|25
|Raoul Hyman
|GBR
|Sauber Junior Team by Charouz
|1m52.459
|26
|Liam Lawson
|NZL
|MP Motorsport
|1m52.759
|27
|Andreas Estner
|DEU
|Jenzer Motorsport
|1m52.792
|28
|Artem Petrov
|RUS
|Jenzer Motorsport
|1m53.804
|29
|Keyvan Andreas
|IRN
|HWA RACELAB
|1m54.357
|30
|Jake Hughes
|GBR
|HWA RACELAB
|2m21.077
FIA Formula 3 Le Castellet Test – Day 1: Afternoon Session Results
|POS
|DRIVER
|NAT
|TEAM
|TIME
|1
|Marcus Armstrong
|NZL
|PREMA Racing
|1m49.243
|2
|Lirim Zendeli
|DEU
|Sauber Junior Team by Charouz
|1m49.578
|3
|Robert Shwartzman
|RUS
|PREMA Racing
|1m49.634
|4
|Leonardo Pulcini
|ITA
|Hitech Grand Prix
|1m49.656
|5
|Richard Verschoor
|NLD
|MP Motorsport
|1m49.740
|6
|Simo Laaksonen
|FIN
|MP Motorsport
|1m49.770
|7
|Sebastian Fernandez
|ESP
|Campos Racing
|1m49.793
|8
|Christian Lungaard
|DNK
|ART Grand Prix
|1m49.817
|9
|David Beckmann
|DEU
|ART Grand Prix
|1m49.893
|10
|Jehan Daruvala
|IND
|PREMA Racing
|1m49.956
|11
|Alex Peroni
|AUS
|Campos Racing
|1m50.014
|12
|Yuki Tsunoda
|JPN
|Jenzer Motorsport
|1m50.117
|13
|Logan Sargeant
|USA
|Carlin Buzz Racing
|1m50.181
|14
|Liam Lawson
|NZL
|MP Motorsport
|1m50.317
|15
|Andreas Estner
|DEU
|Jenzer Motorsport
|1m50.335
|16
|Raoul Hyman
|GBR
|Sauber Junior Team by Charouz
|1m50.493
|17
|Niko Kari
|FIN
|Trident
|1m50.528
|18
|Pedro Piquet
|BRA
|Trident
|1m50.613
|19
|Felipe Drugovich
|BRA
|Carlin Buzz Racing
|1m50.619
|20
|Max Fewtrell
|GBR
|ART Grand Prix
|1m50.715
|21
|Fabio Scherer
|CHE
|Sauber Junior Team by Charouz
|1m50.858
|22
|Devlin DeFrancesco
|CAN
|Trident
|1m50.877
|23
|Artem Petrov
|RUS
|Jenzer Motorsport
|1m50.906
|24
|Ye Yifei
|FRA
|Hitech Grand Prix
|1m50.927
|25
|Teppei Natori
|JPN
|Carlin Buzz Racing
|1m51.045
|26
|Bent Viscaal
|NLD
|HWA RACELAB
|1m51.244
|27
|Alessio Deledda
|ITA
|Campos Racing
|1m51.660
|28
|Keyvan Andreas
|IRN
|HWA RACELAB
|1m51.741
|29
|Jüri Vips
|EST
|Hitech Grand Prix
|1m53.097
|30
|Jake Hughes
|GBR
|HWA RACELAB
|No Time