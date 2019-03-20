FIA Formula 3 Championship

Marcus Armstrong Fastest in Day One of Formula 3 Testing

by Chloe Hewitt
Marcus Armstrong: FIA F3 Testing - Circuit Paul Ricard
Credit: FIA Formula 3 Championship

PREMA Racing‘s Marcus Armstrong set the fastest lap of the FIA Formula 3 Championship pre-season testing at Circuit Paul Ricard.

The Ferrari Driver Academy driver set the fastest time in the afternoon session to top the overall timings from Lirim Zendeli and fellow FDA member Robert Shwartzman.

Running got underway in the morning by Trident trio, Niko KariPedro Piquet and Devlin DeFrancesco as they set about putting in their installation laps.

The pack followed suit with all cars having tested the French track in the opening thirty minutes.

As the clock reached the hour mark, Raoul Hyman set the pace but Renault Sport Academy‘s Christian Lundgaard went top from Red Bull Junior Team driver Jüri Vips.

The ART Grand Prix driver managed to find some extra pace to break into the 1m51s before a red flag halted proceedings for a technical assessment.

Action resumed twenty minutes later, with Leonardo Pulcini going top but Lundgaard managed to improve further to reclaim P1.

The second red flag of the day was brought out after Richard Verschoor and DeFrancesco after the MP Motorsport and Trident drivers stopped at Turns 1 and 7 simultaneously.

With running restarted, Lundgaard and Pulcini dipped into the 1m50s with the Dane on top.

Shwartzman claimed third just ahead of Niko Kari.

Vips, Ma FewtrellAlex Peroni, Piquet, Verschoor and Logan Sargeant completed the top ten.

A two hour lunch break followed, with proceedings resuming with Andreas Estner getting the running underway.

The early pace was set by Jehan Daruvala before a brief red flag was called due to Saegeant having stopped at Turn 7.

At the half way  point, Yuki Tsundoa claimed the fastest time ahead of Sebastian Fernandez and Liam Lawson. 

Just before another red flag for Vips having also stopped at Turn 7, Armstrong pumped in his first to be quickest.

In the dying stages, Zendeli moved into second whilst Shwartzman found extra pace to take third at the flag.

Pulcini, Verschoor, Simo Laaksonen, Fernandez, Lundgaard, David Beckmann and Daruvala completed the top ten.

Day two of testing will start tomorrow at 9:00 am local time.

FIA Formula 3 Le Castellet Test – Day 1: Morning Session Results 

POSDRIVERNATTEAMTIME
1Christian LundgaardDNKART Grand Prix1m49.685
2Leonardo PulciniITAHitech Grand Prix1m49.772
3Robert ShwartzmanRUSPREMA Racing1m49.838
4Niko KariFINTrident1m50.078
5Jüri VipsESTHitech Grand Prix1m50.202
6Max FewtrellGBRART Grand Prix1m50.498
7Alex PeroniAUSCampos Racing1m50.545
8Pedro PiquetBRATrident1m50.597
9Richard VerschoorNLDMP Motorsport1m50.606
10Logan SargeantUSACarlin Buzz Racing1m50.762
11Simo LaaksonenFINMP Motorsport1m50.767
12Sebastian FernandezESPCampos Racing1m50.845
13David BeckmannDEUART Grand Prix1m51.017
14Yuki TsunodaJPNJenzer Motorsport1m51.326
15Marcus ArmstrongNZLPREMA Racing1m51.344
16Lirim ZendeliDEUSauber Junior Team by Charouz1m51.434
17Fabio SchererCHESauber Junior Team by Charouz1m51.522
18Ye YifeiFRAHitech Grand Prix1m51.776
19Jehan DaruvalaINDPREMA Racing1m51.846
20Bent ViscaalNLDHWA RACELAB1m51.944
21Teppei NatoriJPNCarlin Buzz Racing1m51.945
22Devlin DeFrancescoCANTrident1m52.026
23Alessio DeleddaITACampos Racing1m52.198
24Felipe DrugovichBRACarlin Buzz Racing1m52.384
25Raoul HymanGBRSauber Junior Team by Charouz1m52.459
26Liam LawsonNZLMP Motorsport1m52.759
27Andreas EstnerDEUJenzer Motorsport1m52.792
28Artem PetrovRUSJenzer Motorsport1m53.804
29Keyvan AndreasIRNHWA RACELAB1m54.357
30Jake HughesGBRHWA RACELAB2m21.077

FIA Formula 3 Le Castellet Test – Day 1: Afternoon Session Results 

POSDRIVERNATTEAMTIME
1Marcus ArmstrongNZLPREMA Racing1m49.243
2Lirim ZendeliDEUSauber Junior Team by Charouz1m49.578
3Robert ShwartzmanRUSPREMA Racing1m49.634
4Leonardo PulciniITAHitech Grand Prix1m49.656
5Richard VerschoorNLDMP Motorsport1m49.740
6Simo LaaksonenFINMP Motorsport1m49.770
7Sebastian FernandezESPCampos Racing1m49.793
8Christian LungaardDNKART Grand Prix1m49.817
9David BeckmannDEUART Grand Prix1m49.893
10Jehan DaruvalaINDPREMA Racing1m49.956
11Alex PeroniAUSCampos Racing1m50.014
12Yuki TsunodaJPNJenzer Motorsport1m50.117
13Logan SargeantUSACarlin Buzz Racing1m50.181
14Liam LawsonNZLMP Motorsport1m50.317
15Andreas EstnerDEUJenzer Motorsport1m50.335
16Raoul HymanGBRSauber Junior Team by Charouz1m50.493
17Niko KariFINTrident1m50.528
18Pedro PiquetBRATrident1m50.613
19Felipe DrugovichBRACarlin Buzz Racing1m50.619
20Max FewtrellGBRART Grand Prix1m50.715
21Fabio SchererCHESauber Junior Team by Charouz1m50.858
22Devlin DeFrancescoCANTrident1m50.877
23Artem PetrovRUSJenzer Motorsport1m50.906
24Ye YifeiFRAHitech Grand Prix1m50.927
25Teppei NatoriJPNCarlin Buzz Racing1m51.045
26Bent ViscaalNLDHWA RACELAB1m51.244
27Alessio DeleddaITACampos Racing1m51.660
28Keyvan AndreasIRNHWA RACELAB1m51.741
29Jüri VipsESTHitech Grand Prix1m53.097
30Jake HughesGBRHWA RACELABNo Time
0 comment
0
