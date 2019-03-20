Marcus Armstrong Fastest in Day One of Formula 3 Testing

PREMA Racing‘s Marcus Armstrong set the fastest lap of the FIA Formula 3 Championship pre-season testing at Circuit Paul Ricard.

The Ferrari Driver Academy driver set the fastest time in the afternoon session to top the overall timings from Lirim Zendeli and fellow FDA member Robert Shwartzman.

Running got underway in the morning by Trident trio, Niko Kari, Pedro Piquet and Devlin DeFrancesco as they set about putting in their installation laps.

The pack followed suit with all cars having tested the French track in the opening thirty minutes.

As the clock reached the hour mark, Raoul Hyman set the pace but Renault Sport Academy‘s Christian Lundgaard went top from Red Bull Junior Team driver Jüri Vips.

The ART Grand Prix driver managed to find some extra pace to break into the 1m51s before a red flag halted proceedings for a technical assessment.

Action resumed twenty minutes later, with Leonardo Pulcini going top but Lundgaard managed to improve further to reclaim P1.

The second red flag of the day was brought out after Richard Verschoor and DeFrancesco after the MP Motorsport and Trident drivers stopped at Turns 1 and 7 simultaneously.

With running restarted, Lundgaard and Pulcini dipped into the 1m50s with the Dane on top.

Shwartzman claimed third just ahead of Niko Kari.

Vips, Ma Fewtrell, Alex Peroni, Piquet, Verschoor and Logan Sargeant completed the top ten.

A two hour lunch break followed, with proceedings resuming with Andreas Estner getting the running underway.

The early pace was set by Jehan Daruvala before a brief red flag was called due to Saegeant having stopped at Turn 7.

At the half way point, Yuki Tsundoa claimed the fastest time ahead of Sebastian Fernandez and Liam Lawson.

Just before another red flag for Vips having also stopped at Turn 7, Armstrong pumped in his first to be quickest.

In the dying stages, Zendeli moved into second whilst Shwartzman found extra pace to take third at the flag.

Pulcini, Verschoor, Simo Laaksonen, Fernandez, Lundgaard, David Beckmann and Daruvala completed the top ten.

Day two of testing will start tomorrow at 9:00 am local time.

FIA Formula 3 Le Castellet Test – Day 1: Morning Session Results

POS DRIVER NAT TEAM TIME 1 Christian Lundgaard DNK ART Grand Prix 1m49.685 2 Leonardo Pulcini ITA Hitech Grand Prix 1m49.772 3 Robert Shwartzman RUS PREMA Racing 1m49.838 4 Niko Kari FIN Trident 1m50.078 5 Jüri Vips EST Hitech Grand Prix 1m50.202 6 Max Fewtrell GBR ART Grand Prix 1m50.498 7 Alex Peroni AUS Campos Racing 1m50.545 8 Pedro Piquet BRA Trident 1m50.597 9 Richard Verschoor NLD MP Motorsport 1m50.606 10 Logan Sargeant USA Carlin Buzz Racing 1m50.762 11 Simo Laaksonen FIN MP Motorsport 1m50.767 12 Sebastian Fernandez ESP Campos Racing 1m50.845 13 David Beckmann DEU ART Grand Prix 1m51.017 14 Yuki Tsunoda JPN Jenzer Motorsport 1m51.326 15 Marcus Armstrong NZL PREMA Racing 1m51.344 16 Lirim Zendeli DEU Sauber Junior Team by Charouz 1m51.434 17 Fabio Scherer CHE Sauber Junior Team by Charouz 1m51.522 18 Ye Yifei FRA Hitech Grand Prix 1m51.776 19 Jehan Daruvala IND PREMA Racing 1m51.846 20 Bent Viscaal NLD HWA RACELAB 1m51.944 21 Teppei Natori JPN Carlin Buzz Racing 1m51.945 22 Devlin DeFrancesco CAN Trident 1m52.026 23 Alessio Deledda ITA Campos Racing 1m52.198 24 Felipe Drugovich BRA Carlin Buzz Racing 1m52.384 25 Raoul Hyman GBR Sauber Junior Team by Charouz 1m52.459 26 Liam Lawson NZL MP Motorsport 1m52.759 27 Andreas Estner DEU Jenzer Motorsport 1m52.792 28 Artem Petrov RUS Jenzer Motorsport 1m53.804 29 Keyvan Andreas IRN HWA RACELAB 1m54.357 30 Jake Hughes GBR HWA RACELAB 2m21.077

