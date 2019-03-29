Marquez and Dovizioso top Free Practice 1 and 2 in Argentina

Free Practice 1

The first MotoGP practice session of the 2019 Argentina MotoGP weekend saw reigning champion Marc Marquez set a time of 1:39.827 as the chequered flag fell to finish fastest. He was the only rider to set a time under the 1 minute 40 seconds barrier.

Just 0.353 seconds behind Marquez was Pramac Ducati rider, and last year’s Argentinian pole-sitter, Jack Miller. He finished in second place ahead of Cal Crutchlow, who ended the session a mere 0.035 seconds behind the Australian.

Next came Franco Morbidelli, Andrea Ianonne and Johann Zarco who took fourth, fifth and sixth places. The top 6 riders all set times within just six-tenths of each other.

Championship leader, Andrea Dovizioso ended the session in seventh, followed by rookie Fabio Quartararo. Rounding out the top ten were Suzuki’s Alex Rins and Yamaha’s Valentino Rossi, with the top ten covered by only a second.

A more difficult day was faced by recovering Jorge Lorenzo, 1.513 seconds off the pace in fourteenth. Maverick Vinales, who stated he was testing overtaking opportunities rather than outright pace, ended the session in eighteenth.

The only incidents of the session occurred at turn 1, with both Joan Mir and Danilo Petrucci coming off and, consequently, finishing in nineteenth and twentieth places.

Free Practice 2

Qatar race winner, Andrea Dovisiozo snatched the top spot for the second session from Jack Miller. He set a time just nine-thousandths of a second ahead of his team-mate, with a time of 1:39.181.

The rest of the timings were equally as close with all but one of the riders covered by less than a second and the top 10 covered by half a second.

Third place was taken by Yamaha’s Maverick Vinales, who finished ahead of Briton’s Cal Crutchlow by only one thousandths of second.

MotoGP rookie, Fabio Quartararo, and Valentino Rossi saw the top 6 rounded out by two Yamahas. The Spanish pairing of Alex Rins and Marc Marquez ended the session in seventh and eighth respectively.

Marquez, who topped the first practice session, lead for much of the second session as well before quickly slipping back down the timing sheets.

Franco Morbidelli and Takaaki Nakagami rounded out top ten, who were covered by just half a second.

Pol Espargaro took an unexpected trip through the gravel and ended the session 16th, with Miller also facing trouble as he suffered a low-side at turn 13.

It was another difficult session for Jorge Lorenzo as he continues to recover from his broken Scaphoid. He finished the session in 21st, ahead only of Hafizh Syahrin.