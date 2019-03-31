Priaulx prepared for WTCR debut in Morocco

Next weekend in Morocco will be a very special one for triple world champion Andy Priaulx, as he makes his debut in the 2019 season of the FIA World Touring Car Cup (WTCR) in the first race weekend of the season at the Circuit Moulay El Hassan in Morocco.

Having joined the Cyan Performance team late last year and spending the winter getting prepared to take the brand new Lynk & Co 03 TCR into action, Priaulx will return to top flight tintop action for the first time in nine years.

Lynk & Co are the latest manufacturers to build a car to the successful TCR Competition regulations and have chosen to enter WTCR in association with Swedish based Cyan Racing to make their debut.

Teamed up with his old friend and rival Yvan Muller, young charger Yann Ehrlacher, and fellow former WTCC Champion Thed Björk, Priaulx is looking forward to his return.

“I have some amazing memories of my years in the European and World Touring Car Championships, so I can’t wait to write another chapter in my history in these cars,” he said.

“I know there will be some tough competition for me as the driver line-up is of a very high standard. I shall have to be on the pace from the word go.”



For the new season, Priaulx faces many challenges and changes and some of these have taken place closer to home for the Guernseyman. He reveals why he’s using the number 111 this year and why he is looking forward to returning to Marrakech.

“For many years I raced with number 11 on my car and it is now 111, which stands for my three world championships. Also, my design has the colour green and this is for Guernsey where I come from,” explained Priaulx.

“Back in 2010 I raced on the longer street circuit in the WTCC and won there. While this is a totally different track, I will certainly feel at home in a place where I stood on the top step of the podium.”