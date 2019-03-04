PWR Racing confirmed as second Cupra WTCR team

PWR Racing have been confirmed as the second Cupra-equipped team to be taking part in this year’s World Touring Car Cup (WTCR) season, alongside Comtoyou Racing. In doing so, they take over from Campos Racing, who ran cars for Pepe Oriola and John Filippi last year.

In a recent interview, Jaime Puig (Head of Cupra Racing), announced the two teams which shall represent the Spanish marque in this year’s WTCR competition. He said: “CUPRA continues to invest in the TCR around the world; it is our reference series, which we have dedicated ourselves to in recent years and where we are competitive. In the WTCR there are manufacturers who arrive with a lot of money, but we can only help two teams Comtoyou Racing and PWR Racing.”

“CUPRA is with them, they are not factory teams and they have to find their budget and their sponsors. Comtoyou will count with Tom Coronel and Aurelién Panis with their sponsors, their cars and their colours, and in the PWR Racing there will be two other drivers yet to be confirmed”.

Puig also noted his intentions for Cupra to seek silverware from their racing ventures, saying: “CUPRA will fight for the championships. In TCR the cars are very even. There is no car that dominates over others. So the difference is made by the team that has the budget to develop the car. There are very strong teams in the Championship, they come out to win and they have world champion drivers in their ranks. Our teams are also experienced, both with the car and in the WTCR, and the drivers are very good. From here we will see how everything goes.”

As for PWR Racing, the news indicates a dual campaign for the Swedish outfit this year, with Robert Dahlgren and Mikaela Ahlin-Kottulinsky already signed up to compete in the 2019 TCR Scandinavia season.

They are yet to formally announce who will be driving for them in the 2019 WTCR season, however, but have given some hints ahead of the reveal.

Team co-owner, Peter ‘Poker’ Wallenberg, said: “The team has since the start in 2012 focused on developing young talents within racing. The driver line-up for the WTCR will reflect this and consists of a mix of experience and youthful talent. The names will be revealed shortly, stay tuned.”

In Scandinavia, the team have been highly successful in the TCR era, with ex-world touring car star Robert Dahlgren securing the drivers’ title in 2017. PWR Racing have also overseen race wins for Ahlin-Kottulinsky, Daniel Haglof and Phillip Morin. Morin would’ve fit the mould of promising young driver perfectly, however his shock decision to retire from motorsport at the end of the 2018 season appears to have ruled him out of any potential WTCR drive.

Wallenberg continued, explaining what the arrival into the WTCR paddock has meant for the team: “This is a big and important step for PWR Racing. We took on the mantle as the official SEAT team in Scandinavia ahead of the 2016 season, and now to get the chance to represent SEAT’s sister brand Cupra on the international scene is a strong reward, and a pat on the shoulder to everyone who has worked with PWR Racing over the last years.”