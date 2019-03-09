MotoGP

Quest Signs Two-Year Free-to-Air MotoGP TV Deal

by Joshua Close
Free-to-air MotoGP highlights will be shown on Quest this season (Credit: MotoGP.com)

Quest will broadcast exclusive free-to-air MotoGP race highlights this season after securing a two-year deal ahead of the season opener at Qatar.

The new deal makes Quest’s motorcycle racing coverage even more appealing, with the Discovery-owned station also showing highlights of the Bennetts British Superbike Championship. That deal also sees them showing live racing for free on some occasions throughout the year.

As part of the new exclusive MotoGP deal, Quest will also show highlights of the Moto2 and Moto3 races. The highlights programme will be shown, for free, every Monday at 6pm after each round.

Speaking about the new deal, Simon Downing (Head of Channel Quest) told the Eurosport website:

“We’re delighted to to add MotoGP to our premium sport portfolio. It’s the highest profile two-wheel event on the calender and we are proud to be able to offer this exclusive free-to-air to our viewers  – not just on linear, but across our digital platforms too.

“We’re really looking forward to the upcoming season, one which I’m sure will once again provide many exciting moments across all three Championships.”

Quest will also make the highlights available live and on demand through their QuestOD streaming service, which is also available online and on mobile devices.

The opening show of their 2019 coverage will air on Monday 11 March at 6pm and again at 11pm. Quest is available on Freeview channels 37, 76 and 114, Sky TV channels 144 and 244, and Virgin Media channels 172, 173 and 217.

Joshua Close

Josh is a Sports Journalism graduate and has been a member of the TCF team since 2015. He focuses primarily on the MCE British Superbike Championship, as well as Road Racing events and MotoGP.

