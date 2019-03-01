UK IndyCar coverage moves to Sky Sports F1 for 2019

The United Kingdom’s coverage of the upcoming 2019 NTT IndyCar Series will move to Sky Sports F1. The agreement between Sky and IndyCar was announced today, with the deal set to last for “the next several seasons” according to IndyCar officials.

Every race of the seventeen-round calendar for 2019 will be shown live on Sky Sports F1, with qualifying for each race also being shown on the channel. Currently, potential coverage of practice sessions are not scheduled, perhaps due to how many could potentially clash with Formula 1 coverage, which will, of course, take precedence on Sky Sports F1.

Further details of Sky Sports F1’s IndyCar coverage included the addition of high definition coverage for Sky Q as well as the ability to watch on mobile and other devices on Sky Go and the Sky Sports App. Fans will also be able to stream IndyCar coverage on NOW TV.

Steve Smith, the Director of Content and Production for Sky Sports, said today that IndyCar will complement their pre-existing Formula 1 coverage, forming “an incredible line-up of motor racing” for UK fans.

“The NTT IndyCar Series is one of the most thrilling competitions in motor racing, crowned by the world renowned ‘Indy 500’, and it’s great to be able to work with our new partners at NBC to bring it to a whole new audience here in the UK and Ireland.” Smith said, “Alongside our biggest ever season of F1, it will be part of an incredible line-up of motor racing on Sky Sports this year.”

For the past few years, UK IndyCar coverage has been provided by BT Sports. Many fans were left worried when it was announced recently that BT Sports would no longer be showing IndyCar. However, today’s news will delight many UK racing fans, especially as IndyCar has and is continuing to grow internationally.

Today’s news is also fantastic due to the fact that many Formula 1 fans, who may not have previously watched IndyCar, may give the series a chance now that it will be on the Sky Sports F1 channel.

Some fans will also find interest in watching familiar names on the IndyCar grid who have previously raced in Formula 1, such as Alexander Rossi, Marcus Ericsson, Max Chilton, Takuma Sato, Sebastien Bourdais and, of course, Fernando Alonso; who will attempt to complete the famous “triple crown” of motorsports by winning the Indianapolis 500 in May.

Mark Miles, the CEO of the NTT IndyCar Series owners, Hulman & Company, stated after today’s announcement that he was “pleased” to be continuing UK IndyCar coverage with Sky Sports F1; a deal which will last for “the next several seasons.”

“We are pleased to reach a deal with Sky Sports to showcase the NTT IndyCar Series on the Sky Sports F1 channel for the next several seasons.” Miles said today, “INDYCAR values the commitment Sky and NBC have made to the series and the support of Comcast-NBC Universal to help make this deal possible. We look forward to starting our season next week on Sky.”

The 2019 NTT IndyCar Series will kick-off with the season-opening Grand Prix of St. Petersburg on Sunday, March 10.